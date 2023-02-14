MARSHALL — In three games that were all decided by two runs or less, No. 21, No. 24 East Texas Baptist University took the series over Millikin University, splitting the double header on Saturday.
ETBU won game one, 5-4, for Head Coach Jared Hood’s 200th career victory. The Big Blue then came back in the late innings for a 4-2 win in the final game of the series. ETBU is now 2-1 on the year.
Earning the win in game one was Cole Godkin, going six innings allowing six hits for two earned runs and two strikeouts. Peyton Miller came in and worked the final out in the seventh inning for the save, striking out the only batter he faced. In game two, Jagger Neely went seven innings for the no decision with three strikeouts, no earned runs and three hits. Hayden Robichaux took the loss giving up two runs. Both Trent Clark and Robert Croft worked an inning as Croft earned a strikeout.
Carson Wilson and Jacob Evangelista both had two RBI on the day while Brett Wagner, Ben Lea, and Jake Miller all had one RBI. Wagner, Lea and Miller’s RBI were all on solo home runs.
ETBU will face top five teams next week in Alabama taking on No. 2 LaGrange, No. 4 Birmingham Southern and Huntingdon.
Saturday Game 1: ETBU 5, Millikin 4
In a seven-inning game, both ETBU and Millikin scored a run in the first inning. Millikin took a 1-0 lead on a double to right field. On the third pitch of the game from Millikin, Wagner went yard to the deepest part of Wood Fields in center field to tie the game at one. Godkin then had three ground outs with a walk in the second before Millikin made it 2-1 in the third inning.
In the top of the fifth, Godkin retired the side as momentum shifted to ETBU. ETBU added three runs in the inning to take a 4-2 lead. Miller started the inning off with a solo home run to left field. Jordan Hara followed with a triple to right field, and Jacob Evangelista walked. Evangelista then moved himself into scoring position on a steal setting up Wilson for a single through the left side scoring both of them to make it 4-2.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Lea had a shot to right field for a solo home run and a three-run advantage, 5-2, with one out. That was the final run for ETBU.
Millikin scored two runs off of Rece Gustafason cutting the lead to one, 5-4, with one out. After the second run came in, Miller came in and struck out the batter swinging to end the threat and win the game.
ETBU had six hits in the game as Wagner was 2-of-3 with a run scored and one RBU. Wilson, Lea, Miller and Hara all had a hit.
Saturday Game 2: Millikin 3, ETBU 2
ETBU jumped out to a 2-0 lead through six innings but gave up three runs in the final two as they fell, 3-2. Neeley recorded three strikeouts in seven innings as one unearned run came in. ETBU had five hits in the game as Evangelista, Jase Jones, Lea, Miller and Hara each had one.
Neeley retired the first four batters of the game, and then the runner that got on in the second inning was caught stealing by Austin Barry. Neeley also retired the side in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings, facing just 24 batters. In the seventh, Millikin collected the one unearned run and threatened with runners in scoring position, but a double play from Hara to Jones ended the inning and kept the score ate 2-1.
Robichaux came in relief in the top of the eighth inning, giving up back-to-back extra base hits. A triple started off the inning and then a double tied the game as Millikin’s Smith came in. Clark then came in and the first batter fouled out for the first out. After a sac bunt put a runner on third base, Millikin’s next batter flew out to left field for a sacrifice as they took the lead, 3-2. The final out came on a ground out but the Big Blue took the lead.
ETBU went three-up-and-down at the top of the line up in the bottom of the eighth inning facing a new pitcher in Agee. Croft came in for ETBU in the top of the ninth and went one-two-three with a strikeout to set up the Tiger’s final at-bat. ETBU started the bottom of the inning with two groundouts, and then Lea doubled to centerfield. Parker Perez then grounded out as ETBU fell, 3-2.
Friday Game: ETBU 4, Millikin 2
Scoring four runs in the first four innings combined with strong pitching, No. 21/No. 24 East Texas Baptist University on their season opener, 4-2, over Millikin University. This was the first game of a three-game series vs. Millikin. Millikin is also receiving votes in the D3baseball.com National preseason poll.
“We haven’t had much success in first games the past couple seasons, but this one was awesome,” said graduate student Jake Miller. “This was a good team win. We had some good at-bats and team play. Overall, it was just a good team win.”
ETBU’s pitching staff combined for 10 strikeouts as Sayers Collins recorded eight and Trent Clark had two. Collins went five innings for the win, allowing just three hits and no runs. Clark pitched the final two innings for the save, also not allowing any runs. Braden Karnes worked the sixth and seventh innings, giving up two hits and two earned runs.
Five different players had one hit in the game as Miller led the team with two RBIs. Christopher Robinson and Will Kelley each had a RBI, too. Jase Jones and Ben Lea recorded doubles as Brett Wagner had the other hit in the game.
Collins started off the game retiring the first six batters he faced. ETBU scored two runs in the bottom oft the first inning to jump out early. Jones doubled down the left field line as Wagner came in for the first run of the year. Kelley followed with a ground out as Robinson came in to make it 2-0. In the top of third inning, Collins pitched out of a two-out situation with runners on second and third. For the final out, Gibson flied out to Wagner in centerfield to end the threat. Millikin threatened to tie the game again in the fourth inning with runners on second and third and two outs. This time Collins got Ryan to strike out swinging to end the inning.
ETBU answered in the bottom of the fourth adding two more runs. With one out, Miller singled down the left field line as Lea and Kelley scored to make it 4-0. ETBU had the bases loaded and two outs, but Millikin put in a new pitcher that ended in a fielder’s choice to stop the scoring.
It was the top of the seventh inning that Millikin scored both of their runs to cut the lead to two, 4-2. In back-to-back at-bats, they had a sacrifice fly and a single to center with two outs to come within two. Karnes got of the inning with a pop up to Jordan Hara ending the inning.
Clark came in top of the eighth inning and struck out the first two batters he faced. After hitting the next batter, the inning ended on a groundout. ETBU threatened in the bottom of the eighth, but a strikeout and a lineout with runners in scoring position finished the threat.
In the top of the ninth, Clark had a ground out to start the inning. After a walk and stolen base, ETBU won the game with two straight ground outs for the two-run win, 4-2.