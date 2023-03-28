MARSHALL — It was another offensive explosion at Woods Field as No. 21 East Texas Baptist University recorded 28 runs and 24 hits sweeping the series from Mary Hardin-Baylor, 13-3 and 15-6 on Saturday. ETBU is now 15-8 on the year and 10-2 in the American Southwest Conference.
Sayers Collins started game one and recorded his fifth win of the year in six innings of work with 11 strikeouts. Seven pitchers saw action in game two as Jagger Neely earned the win in two innings of relief with three strikeouts.
Jordan Hara led ETBU with four hits on the day as Ben Lea and Brett Wagner had three hits. Hara and Wagner both recorded four RBI. ETBU had three home runs as Hara, Lea and Wagner all had one. Carson Wilson added three RBI on the day.
Game 1: ETBU 13, UMHB 3
UMHB scored two runs in the top of the first inning on back-to-back home runs, but after that the Crusaders were shut down. Collins allowed just one hit and one run from that point on as he recorded 11 strikeouts. It is the ninth time in his career that he has had 10 or more strikeouts in a game. Collins retired the last nine batters he faced in the fourth through six innings striking out the side in the sixth inning. Braden Karnes pitched in the seventh inning, recording one strikeout retiring the side.
Hara went 3-of-4 with two runs scored in the game. Wagner then recorded two hits for four RBI. Wilson and Austin Barry had two RBI, while Lea added one RBI. Both Wagner and Lea had home runs in the game.
ETBU earned back a run in the bottom of the first inning when Wagner singled in Wilson. UMHB made it 3-1 in the third inning, but ETBU tied the game at three in the fourth. Lea had a solo shot over the nets in left field to make it 3-2. Nick Massarini then scored on a fielder’s choice for the second run of the inning.
A wild sixth inning brought 10 runs for ETBU as the blew open the game, finishing with 13 runs and 11 hits as UMHB had six errors. Wagner earned three RBI in the inning with a three-run home run to left center field.
Game 2: ETBU 15, UMHB 6
Game two brought more offensive action as 16 players saw an at-bat with seven pitchers all getting a place on the mound. ETBU had 13 hits in the game as Jase Jones, Christopher Robinson and Lea all had two hits. Hara recorded four RBI on a grand slam to lead the team. Jacob Evangelista, Charles Gordan and Jake Miller had two RBI while Wilson, Jones and Massarini added one RBI each.
UMHB took a 1-0 lead, again, in the first inning and added another run in the second for a 2-0 lead. ETBU answered with six runs in the second inning highlighted by Hara’s grand slam. ETBU added another five runs in the third inning for an 11-2 lead. ETBU then scored two in the fourth, and one in the fifth for a 14-2 lead. UMHB scored one in the sixth and three in the seventh to extend the game to nine innings and not be run ruled in the seventh, making 14-6. ETBU’s final run came in the seventh for the 15-6 final.
Hayden Robichaux started the game and went two innings, giving up two earned runs. Neely worked the next two innings to earn the win with three strikeouts. Jacob Sherman and Matthew Irwin both pitched an inning after that, followed by just 0.2 innings from Cole Godkin and 1.1 innings from Cody Johnson. Johnson had three strikeouts in his time on the mound and no hits. Ben Burroughs finished the ninth with a strikeout and a hit.
ETBU will travel to Abilene next weekend to face McMurry University.
Friday
MARSHALL — Setting the tone early in the game, No. 21 East Texas Baptist University dominated the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, 10-1, in the American Southwest Conference opener. ETBU is now 13-8 overall and 8-2 in the ASC.
ETBU’s defense held UMHB scoreless for seven innings while scoring six runs in that time. ETBU had five extra base hits of the 12 hits they had with three home runs (one an inside the park), a double and a triple. Jase Jones and Jordan Hara both led the team with three hits as Ben Lea added two hits. Lea led the team with two home runs for three RBI, while Jones had one home run and two RBI. Nicolas Chavez added two RBI, while both Jacob Evangelista and Hara recorded one RBI.
Peyton Miller started the first four innings but received a no decision, as a starter needs to go five innings in a nine-inning game for the win. He allowed just one hit with five strikeouts and no earned runs in those four innings. Robert Croft followed, going 2.2 innings to receive the win with one strikeout, one hit and no earned runs. Trent Clark finished the final 2.1 innings with two strikeouts and one earned run on two hits.
ETBU went one-two-three in the bottom of the first, but Jones put the first two runs up in the second inning. With one out and one runner on, Jones went yard to left center field to make it 2-0. In the fifth inning, Lea hit a long shot off the right center field wall and turned on the after burners to complete an inside-the-park home run for a 3-0 lead. Chavez recorded a double in the sixth inning as Hara and Carson Wilson came in for the 5-0 lead.
In the following inning, Hara singled to center field with two outs to bring in Jake Miller, making it 6-0. UMHB earned one run in the eighth inning, but ETBU answered with four more runs in the bottom of the inning. Wagner tripled and then scored on an errant throw to start the inning for a six-run lead, 7-1. Two batters later, Lea had his second home run of the game as this time the ball went over the right field wall making it, 9-1. Evangelista grounded out in the inning, but Nick Massarini came in for the nine-run lead, 10-1.
Clark finished up what he started in the eighth recording a strikeout, a ground out, and fly out as one batter made it to base on an error. ETBU came away with their eighth ASC win of the year.