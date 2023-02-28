ALPINE — Scoring nine runs in three innings and ending the game on a triple play, East Texas Baptist University swept the entire series over Sul Ross State University, 15-11. ETBU scored 50 runs in three games played at the historic Kokernot Field moving to 5-4 n the year and 3-0 in the ASC.
Peyton Miller earned the win in relief, going five innings, recording nine strikeouts and giving up three earned runs. Jagger Neely received the start and went 2.2 innings with four strikeouts, giving up three earned runs. Jacob Sherman was in 0.1 innings and Trent Clark pitched an inning, giving up just one hit.
ETBU had six extra base hits with three home runs, two doubles and a triple. Brett Wagner had both a home run and triple, while Jase Jones and Nick Massarini recorded a home run. Jake Miller and Jacob Evangelista had doubles.
Wagner led the team going 3-of-5 for four RBI as Parker Perez was 3-of-5 for two RBI. Jordan Hara had one hit and three RBI and as Nick Massarini had two RBI and Evangelista one RBI.
In the first inning, Wagner homered to right center field for two runs to make it 3-0. SRSU tied the game at three in the bottom of the inning only to see ETBU add three more in the second. Perez had a two RBI single to make it 6-3. SRSU did get one run back to come within two, 6-4, in the bottom of the second. Jones homered in the third inning, and then Hara had a two RBI single for a 9-4 lead. SRSU came within one in the fourth inning, 9-8, but ETBU scored two in the sixth to make it 11-8.
Once again, SRSU fought back to make it a one-run game in the seventh inning, 11-10. ETBU then added four runs in the eighth to go up 15-11. Massarini had a two-run home run in the inning as two of the four runs.
No runs were scored in the top of the ninth, and then ETBU turned a triple play to end the game.
ETBU will host Concordia University Texas next weekend in ASC play.
Friday’s Double Header
ALPINE — Opening up American Southwest Conference making a statement, No. 21/24 East Texas Baptist University had 31 hits and 35 runs in a double header sweep of Sul Ross State University. It was a 13-1 win in game one and then a 22-4 victory in game two. ETBU is now 4-4 on the year and 2-0 in the ASC.
Sayers Collins and Cole Godkin each received a win, combining for 16 strikeouts. Collins had nine in the first game and Godkin seven in the second. Matthew Irwin recorded two strikeouts while Hayden Robichaux had one.
ETBU recorded four home runs as Ben Lea and Brett Wagner each recorded two. There was also five doubles and 11 stolen bases.
Game 1: ETBU 13, SRSU 1
In the seven-inning game, Collins went five innings, allowing just one earned run with nine strikeouts and one walk. Irwin came in and finished the final two innings, recording two strikeouts along with no hits or runs allowed.
Wagner went 3-of-3 for seven RBI and two runs scored to lead the team. Jordan Hara was then 3-of-3 with four runs scored and one RBI, while Lea went 3-of-4 from one RBI. Jacob Evangelista and Parker Perez both had a RBI as Perez added two hits. ETBU recorded 15 hits, with doubles from Perez and Jase Jones and home runs by Wagner and Lea.
ETBU opened up with one run in the first inning when Perez doubled in a run. Six more runs came in the second inning with a Wagner two-run home run to make it 7-0. Wagner had a sac fly in the fourth for an 8-0 lead. SRSU scored their only run in the bottom of the fourth on a home run. In the fifth inning, Lea had his first home run of the series for a 9-1 advantage. Wagner finished off the scoring with a grand slam making it 13-1 for his seventh RBI of the game.
Game 2: ETBU 22, SRSU 4
Scoring in five of the nine innings, ETBU produced 22 runs on 16 hits for the 22-4 win. Godkin went six innings recording seven strikeouts, giving up three earned runs and one walk. Robichaux went two innings with one strikeout and one hit, and Elijah Dyke finished with one earned run on one hit.
There were three doubles and one home run in the game as Evangelista, Connor Massimini, and Nick Massarini all had doubles. Lea hit his second home run of the series. Jones led the team going 3-of-5 with four RBI and two runs scored. Wagner finished with one hit from three RBI and three runs scored. Hara and Austin Barry both had two hits for two RBI. Lea recorded one RBI on his home run. Christopher Shay, Massimini and Massarini all had a RBI, too.
ETBU scored nine runs in the first two innings with six in the first and three in the second. Wagner singled in two runs, and Lea homered from four of the six runs in the first inning. SRSU had two runs in the second to make it 9-2. ETBU then added two runs in the fifth for a 11-2 lead. SRSU made it 11-3 after the sixth, but ETBU scored four in the eighth and seven in the ninth for 22 runs. SRSU did get one run in the ninth for the 22-4 final.