MARSHALL — Hayden Robichaux earned his first collegiate win for East Texas Baptist University in a 13-4 midweek victory over Hendrix College. ETBU scored in seven of the eight innings, recording 17 hits as they moved to 8-5 on the year.
Of ETBU’s 17 hits, six were for extra bases and there were three sacrifice flies. Four players had two more hits as Jase Jones led the way going 4-of-5 with one RBI. Jacob Evangelista and Brett Wagner each had three hits, and Austin Barry posted two hits. Two of Wagner’s hits were doubles as Jones and Barry each had a double and Jordan Hara recorded a triple and Ben Lea a home run.
Robichaux took advantage of his first collegiate start, going three innings and recording one strikeout and two earned runs on three hits. Five other pitchers worked innings in Matthew Irwin, Braden Karnes, Jagger Neely, Trent Clark and Ellijah Dyke. Clark had one strikeout in two innings of work, and Dyke finished off the ninth striking out the side.
ETBU scored in the first through fifth innings and then added three in the seventh and one in the eighth for 13 runs. Lea led the team with three RBI on his home run, followed by two RBI from Carson Wilson, Hara and Wagner. Parker Perez, Connor Massimini, Jones and Austin all had one RBI.
ETBU will host Texas Lutheran University this weekend starting on Friday night at 7 p.m.