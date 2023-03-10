MARSHALL — For the second time this season, East Texas Baptist University pitcher Sayers Collins has earned the American Southwest Conference Pitcher of the Week award. He now has won the award seven times in his career. Collins is now 3-1 on the year and leads the ASC with 33 strikeouts.
Below is the bio from the ASC release on Collins:
East Texas Baptist senior right-handed pitcher Sayers Collins (Frisco) in the seven-inning game pitched six innings with eight strikeouts and no earned runs. He retired the side in the second and third inning. His performance set up the win for Game 3, as the Tigers took the series 2-1 over Concordia Texas. He now has 33 strikeouts on the year, which leads the ASC. This is Collins’ second ASC Pitcher of the Week this spring.
Evangelista selected for D3baseball.com honor
MARSHALL — Making the D3baseball.com “Team of the Week” for the first time in his career, East Texas Baptist University’s Jacob Evangelista was one of 15 players selected for the team. He was the only selection for third base.
This is his first award at ETBU as he helped the Tigers take the American Southwest Conference series over Concordia University Texas. ETBU is now 8-5 on the year and ranked No. 21/No. 24 in the preseason NCAA Division III polls.
Below is the release on Evangelista from the D3baseball.com story:
3B Jacob Evangelista, Jr., East Texas Baptist
Evangelista had a strong series vs. CTX in a battle for the top of the ASC. He batted .636 with seven hits, two doubles, four runs scored and six RBIs. In the series he was walked three times and only struck out once in 11 appearances at the plate.