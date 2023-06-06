CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The most historic season in East Texas Baptist University baseball program history came to an end in the NCAA Division III National Championship Tournament, 7-1, as No. 3 University of Lynchburg eliminated the Tigers. ETBU was one of the final four teams to play in the nation for NCAA Division III and end their season with a program-best 42 wins
“We went out and competed hard today. Both teams,” said Head Coach Jared Hood. “I’m proud of how these players have grown into the men that they are today. They represent what our program means. These guys stuck together as we found ways to scratch together 42 wins, make it to the World Series and spend more time together. That means the world to me. These guys did the right way. Played the game the right way. They played for each and they love each other. That’s what I will hold onto forever.”
ETBU didn’t get the results they wanted in their second meeting with Lynchburg as their pitcher went the complete game only allowing six Tiger hits and one run. Ben Lea had two hits to lead the team as Brett Wagner recorded the RBI. Cole Godkin took the loss as Jacob Sherman came in and gave ETBU a chance going 4.1 innings, picking up four strikeouts.
Lynchburg struck first with three runs in the bottom of the first inning, but ETBU cut the lead to two earning one in the top of the second. The Hornets made it 4-1 in the bottom of the second and then were held scoreless for three innings until putting up three in the bottom of the sixth.
ETBU exits the World Series tied for third place going 2-2 in the tournament, earning both wins over No. 2 Salisbury University.
This year brought many new records for the program for a single season, including hits by Jacob Evangelista, RBI by Brett Wagner, home runs from Ben Lea and strikeouts by Sayers Collins. The 42 wins are the most in program history as they won their first-ever ASC Tournament championship and hosted the NCAA Marshall, Texas Regional and Super Regionals, winning them both.