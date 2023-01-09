MARSHALL — Two former All-Americans will be a part of the East Texas Baptist University baseball program this season as the Tigers have added Tyler Bates and Casey Combs to the coaching staff. Both players were drafted in the MLB draft and are in the ETBU record books.
“I feel incredibly fortunate to have Casey Combs and Tyler Bates coming back to ETBU. Here are two guys that were instrumental in laying the foundation of what we have been able to accomplish here,” said Head Coach Jared Hood. “To have two former collegiate All-Americans on staff is one thing, but to have two guys that were drafted and played for you in the program, is absolutely huge for this year’s team.”
Combs will work with the catchers and coordinate with Associate Head Coach Tanner Matthews on pitch calling and will coach first base. Bates will coach the outfielders and assist Hood with in-game defensive positioning. Both Combs and Bates played together in 2016 helping ETBU to their first 30-win season and the most ASC wins since 2005. They were the No. 2 overall seed in the ASC and hosted the ASC Red Bracket Tournament.
Playing from 2016-19, Combs was the 2019 American Southwest Conference Male Athlete of the Year and one of the most decorated student-athletes to play at ETBU. Drafted in the 27th round as the 801st pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, he was the fourth NCAA Division III player taken in the draft, as he played two seasons for the Miami Marlins organization. He received two All-American first team selections by D3baseball.com and the ABCA, was the West Region Player of the Year (D3baseball.com, ABCA), the American Southwest Conference Player of the Year, and a CoSIDA Academic All-American third team selection. He also earned All-ASC first team honors and was on the D3baseball.com “Team of the Week,” while being the ASC Hitter of the Week twice. He finished ninth in hits at ETBU with 165 and is seventh in RBI (120).
During his tenure, ETBU won 112 games including three 30 win seasons. They qualified for four ASC tournaments and were the 2017 ASC Tournament runners-up, while being the Red Division champions.
Combs played for Miami in 2019 and 2021 as there was no 2020 minor league season due to COVID. He finished playing 19 games in the Marlins organization and in 2022 played in 49 games in the Frontier League for the Lake Erie Crushers and Florence Y’Alls.
Bates was drafted in the 38th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels. The two sport All-American student-athlete for football and baseball, played from 2013-16. He was an ABCA All-American on the second team in 2016 earning three ABCA All-Region awards. D3baseball.com also awarded him as an All-Region second team selection and he was an All-ASC first-team member three times. He held the ETBU all-time hits record at 206, for one season until teammate Conner Combs broke it in 2017 at 216 hits. In the ETBU record books he is first in doubles (43), third in at-bats (604), fifth in triples (9) and steals (47), and 10th in home runs (23). In four years, ETBU went from winning 16 games in 2014 to 31 in 2016 as he was a part of turning around the baseball program.
Playing two sports at ETBU, Bates was a 2014 USA Football Network All-American earning three All-ASC awards in his career. His senior season came in 2015 as ETBU tied for the ASC Championship for only the second time in program history. He holds four ETBU records in single season receptions (84), single season receiving yards (1,215), career receptions (256), and career yards (3,454). He is second all-time in career touchdowns at 33.
He played two seasons in the minor leagues in 2016 for the Angels and 2017 in the Colorado Rockies organization. He posted 57 hits, 35 runs scored, played in 63 games, and had 28 RBI with 10 stolen bases.
Bates comes to ETBU after earning his master’s degree from Lamar University, where he was a graduate assistant football coach for two seasons.