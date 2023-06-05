CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Showing Iowa and NCAA Division III who the Texas Tigers are, No. 15/19 East Texas Baptist University came from seven runs down for a 21-7 shellacking of No. 2 Salisbury University, eliminating the 2021 national champions and 2022 national runners-up. ETBU is now won 42 games on the year and is 2-1 in the national championship tournament after winning their first elimination game. They now have scored 20-plus runs in three games, with two coming in the post season.
“Basically, all I can do to describe what we did is this team doesn’t quit,” said Head Coach Jared Hood. “They kept playing to the end; as a coach, that’s great to see. That’s it.”
Posting 21 hits and four home runs, Brett Wagner was 4-of-6 with two RBI. Carson Wilson, Ben La and Nicolas Chavez all had three hits. Lea led the team with five RBI, while Chavez added four, Wilson three RBI, Jordan Hara two RBI, and Jacob Evangelista and Nick Massarini with one RBI.
Evangelista put his name in the record books breaking Tim Brown’s 43-year old single season hit record of 85 with two hits, now posting 86 hits this year. Lea hit his 24th home run of the year, while Hara, Wagner and Chavez all collected a home run.
Jagger Neely started the game going just 1.2 innings, giving up seven earned runs on seven hits with no strikeouts. Matthew Irwin came in and shut down Salisbury for the next five innings as the Sea Gulls didn’t record a run and were struck out five times. Cody Johnson worked 0.1 innings with a strikeout, and Braden Karnes finished the eighth and ninth innings with two strikeouts.
Salisbury struck early and loud with six runs in the first inning and one in the second for a 7-0 lead. ETBU fought back to cut the lead to four, 7-3, with three runs in the bottom of the second. That started seven straight innings of scoring 21 unanswered runs.
It was a five-run fourth inning that put ETBU on top. Down two, 7-5, Lea hit a grand slam home run to bust open the game for a 9-7 lead. ETBU then tacked on five more runs in the fifth inning, including a two-run home run from Hara. The sixth inning saw Wagner record a two-run homer for a 10-run lead, 17-7. In the eighth inning, Chavez finished off the scoring with a home run to left field for the 21-7 win.
ETBU was set to face Lynchburg on Monday and will have to defeat them twice to advance to the championship game round.
ETBU Upsets No. 2 Salisbury as Collins Ks 13 Batters
A Texas storm came to Iowa on the first day of the NCAA Division III National Championship Tournament as No. 15/19 East Texas Baptist University upset No. 2 Salisbury University, 7-3. Battling through an hour and 45-minute rain delay, ETBU held onto their 7-0 lead winning their first-ever NCAA Division III National Championship Tournament game and moving to 41-13 on the year. Salisbury was the 2022 NCAA Division II National Runner-Up and 2021 National Champion.
“What an experience and environment we had to play in here at the championship tournament and for these guys to have that opportunity is outstanding,” said Hood. “I thought we came out and played well and ambushed them a little bit, got a hit early, and we had our horse on the mound in Collins, and I thought he did an outstanding job.”
Collins worked through the rain delay and came back out to finish what he started after being off the mound for an hour and 45 minutes. He had 10 strikeouts through 4.2 innings pitched when the game was paused for a weather delay. Most times, pitchers don’t come back after the rain delays, but Collins wanted the ball.
He said, “I laid it all out there for my teammates (after the rain delay) because they are going out there and doing it for me. The goal was to get through the sixth and I made it through the seventh.”
He finished the game with 13 strikeouts, which is second most in his career, and posted his 11th career game with 10 or more strikeouts. Facing a team that leads the nation in scoring per game at 11.3 runs, Collins allowed just three hits and two runs on a home run in seven innings of work. The win moved him to 12-2 on the year as he continues to set the single season record for strikeouts at 135. Robert Craft shut down the Seagulls in the eighth and ninth inning, giving up two hits and one earned run with a strikeout.
ETBU’s offense was nothing to mess with, either, as everybody in the line-up recorded a hit. Jacob Evangelista led the 14-hit barrage with three hits and now has 84 hits on the season. Adding two hits were Carson Wilson, Jordan Hara and Brett Wagner. Ben Lea, Wagner and Nick Chavez all had two RBI, while Evangelista had one RBI.
Jumping out on the 2022 NCAA Division III Pitcher of the Year, Salisbury’s Jimmy Adkins, ETBU scored five runs in the first four innings. Lea grounded out in the first inning to bring in Wilson for the 1-0 lead. In the third, Lea made it 2-0 with a single to second base as Wilson scored again. Wagner then had a one-out double to center field, making it 4-0 as Lea and Wilson came in for the third time. In the fourth inning, Evangelista singled up the middle as Nicolas Chavez was the fifth run of the game.
Just as ETBU was heating up, the weather delay came and the Tigers had to wait almost two hours before playing again. It didn’t take long to score as Chaves singled up the middle scoring Nick Massarini and Jase Jones for the 7-0 lead.
Salisbury had a two-run home run in the sixth and then their third run came in the ninth on a wild pitch.