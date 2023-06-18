MARSHALL — It has been a memorable year for the East Texas Baptist University baseball team as they earned several individual awards. Seven players have earned either All-Region, post-season All-Tournament, or All-American awards from the NCAA, D3Baseball.com or the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA). Sayers Collins and Ben Lea both were named to the D3Baseball.com and ABCA All-American teams.
Lea is an All-American first team selection for both D3Baseball.com and ABCA as an outfielder. Collins was named to the ABCA All-American first team and D3Baseball.com second team as a pitcher. He was also the D3Baseball.com Region 10 Pitcher of the Year.
It is the first time since 2019 that ETBU has an All-American first-team selection, giving the program four players now that have been named to an All-American first-team (Casey Combs, ABCA, 2019/D3baseball.com, 2019; Trey Luster, ABCA, 2005). Collins becomes only the second player in program history to earn back-to-back All-American awards, joining Conner Combs (2016, 2017).
Earning All-Region awards with Collins and Lea are Jacob Evangelista, Jordan Hara, Jase Jones and Brett Wagner. Hara earned two All-Region first team awards from D3Baseball.com and the ABCA, while both Jones and Evangelista were ABCA All-Region second team. Wagner earned a second team All-Region honor from the ABCA and was on the third team for D3Baseball.com. Matthew Irwin and Lea were selected to the NCAA Division III National Championship All-Tournament team in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Collins finished his career for ETBU as the strikeout king holding both the single-season record (135) and career record (324). He tied the Southwest Conference record and holds the ETBU record for wins in a season at 12 while breaking the career record for ASC Pitcher of the Week awards at 10. In his final outing, coming back from an almost two-hour rain delay in the opening game of the World Series, he struck out 13 batters, upsetting No. 2 Salisbury University. It was the 11th time in his career with 10 or more strikeouts in a game and third time recording 13 strikeouts in a game. The two-time ASC Pitcher of the Year and three-time All-ASC first-team selection is the first ETBU pitcher to become a two-time All-American earning four All-American awards in two years. In his career, he has been named the NCBWA “Pitcher of the Month” and “Pitcher of the Week” while also being on the D3baseball.com’s “Team of the Week.”
This year he went 12-2 in 16 appearances with four complete games in 99 innings pitched. He recorded a 2.64 ERA as teams batted just .199 vs. him as he recorded a 1.05 WHIP. He ends his career with a 29-6 record, 12 complete games, 324 strikeouts, four shutouts, 46 appearances, with 29 games started. In the NCAA, he finished second in wins and strikeouts and was 16th in strikeouts per nine innings (12.34).
Lea becomes ETBU’s first outfielder to be an All-American since 2016, when Tyler Bates was an ABCA second-team member. It was a historic season for Lea as he broke three single season records in home runs, total bases and runs scored. The 46-year old ETBU home run record of 21 set by Harold Slate in 1977 was broke first in the post-season as Lea finished with 24, which was the second best in NCAA Division III. His 24 home runs were also second best in an ASC season, being two shy of tying the record of 26 set by McMurry’s Derek David in 2008. He finished with 170 total bases, setting a new ETBU record that was also short of an ASC record (175), and also had 70 runs, scored surpassing Jordan Byrd’s record of 62 set in 2005. During the season, he posted a 26-game hitting streak, which also became a new ETBU record.
The ASC Player of the Year led the conference in runs scored, home runs, total bases and slugging percentage (.881). In the NCAA, he finished second in home runs and total bases, sixth in runs scored, seventh in home runs per game (.42), eighth in slugging percentage and 17th in RBI (63). He finished the year batting .409 with 79 hits, 70 runs scored, 13 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 63 RBI, 170 total bases, 11 stolen bases and a .881 slugging percentage playing in all 57 games. He was one of two players on the team (Brett Wagner) to play in every single game.
In his first year on the team as a transfer, Evangelista quickly became one of the top players in the ASC and West Region at third base. His name will now be in the ETBU single season record book after breaking Tim Brown’s 43-year old hits record (1980) of 85, finishing with 86 hits. He also broke the ETBU at-bats record of 188 set by Trey Luster in 2005, finishing with 238. He was an All-ASC first-team selection and on the D3baseball.com “Team of the Week” on March 9. In 27 games, he posted two or more hits 27 times and three or more hits came in 12 games. Against Cal Lutheran and LeTourneau, he collected a career-high four hits.
His 86 hits led the ASC and was fifth in the NCAA along with being 17th in stolen bases, and tied for 36th with 18 doubles. He finished the year batting .361 with 238 at-bats, 61 runs scored, 86 hits, 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 48 RBI, and led the team with 32 stolen bases playing in 56 games.
Hara, the graduate transfer from Pacific University (Ore.), put together a stellar year being named to both the ABCA and D3baseball.com All-Region first-teams. The designated hitter was also on the All-ASC first-team and was second on the team with a .375 batting average. In the ASC, he was third in RBI (54), fourth in runs scored (60), fifth in at-bats (200), batting average, and hits (75), sixth in doubles (15) and seventh in total bases (117). It was in 23 games that he posted two or more hits recording three hits in seven games.
He finished he year playing in 56 games recording a .375 batting average in 200 at-bats with 75 hits, 60 runs scored, 15 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 54 RBI, 117 total bases and 13 stolen bases. In the NCAA he was 30th in runs scored (60) and 35th in hits (75).
Irwin gained his first-ever award in his freshman year with a strong relief showing in the NCAA Division III World Series. He came in as the third pitcher vs. No. 2 Salisbury in the top of the second inning when ETBU was down 7-0. He preceded to pitch five innings, shutting down the Sea Gulls by not allowing any runs, striking out five batters and only giving up five hits. In that time, ETBU mounted one of the craziest comebacks, scoring 17 unanswered runs to go up 17-7 and eventually winning, 21-7. Irwin earned his second win of the year for his standout performance and was named to the All-Tournament team as a reliever. The five innings against Salisbury was his longest outing of the year.
He finished the year with a 5.04 ERA in 15 appearances, pitching in 25 innings. He also recorded 25 strikeouts, giving up just six extra base hits as teams batted .253 vs. him.
Using his extra year of eligibility from the COVID season, graduate student and third-year player Jones finished a stellar career at ETBU being named All-Region second team. He has two All-ASC awards being first team in 2022 and second team this year making the 2023 ASC All-Tournament team. It is the second year in a row that he has been named All-Region. On April 28, he tied the ETBU single game record for home runs, hitting three against Ozarks for a career-high five RBI. Four hits for a career-high came twice this year against Ozarks and Hendrix as he had two or more hits in 21 games. He finished the season on a 17-game hitting streak, hitting in every post season game and batting .394. Collecting 28 hits, tying for the team lead in that time, he added seven doubles, seven home runs, 17 RBI, 56 total bases and 19 runs scored. His seven home runs tied for the team lead in the post season with Ben Lea.
Jones finished the year batting .365 with 208 at-bats, 76 hits, 53 runs scored, 18 doubles, 14 home runs, 51 RBI, and 136 total bases. In the ASC, he was tied for first in doubles, third in total bases, fourth in hits, fifth in home runs and RBI and 10th in batting average. He came in tied for 11th in total bases, 26th in home runs, 27th in hits and 36th in doubles.
In his second season at ETBU, Wagner continued show that his one of the best hitters in NCAA Division III. He gained two more All-Region awards, making it four for his career. The All-ASC first-team selection posted 30 RBI in the post season with 24 hits and five home runs, helping ETBU to the World Series. He now has eight awards from the past two years for his play and was the ASC Hitter of the Week on Feb. 27. In 24 games, he had two or more hits with three hits in 11 games and a career-high four hits vs. Salisbury in the World Series. In the post season, he broke the ETBU single season RBI record of 64 set by Harold Slate in 1977 finishing with 77. His 81 hits were second on the team to Jacob Evangelista’s 86 hits, along with his 16 home runs behind Ben Lea’s 24.
Wagner finished the year batting .363 playing in all 57 games. He recorded 223 at-bats with 81 hits, 61 runs scored, 18 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 77 RBI, 151 total bases and 17 stolen bases. He led the ASC with 77 RBI and tied for first with 18 doubles, was second in hits, home runs, total bases, and at-bats, third in runs scored, and fourth in stolen bases. In the NCAA, he led the nation with 77 RBI, tied fourth in total bases, tied ninth in home runs, tied 17th for hits and tied 36th in doubles.