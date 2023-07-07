MARSHALL — Two more post season awards have been given to East Texas Baptist University from the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) for defense. Both Jake Miller and Jacob Evangelista have been honored for their great defensive play in the 2023 season.
Miller and Evangelista have been voted onto the ABCA Region 10 All-Defensive Team as ETBU has two of the top nine defensive players in the region. Miller was the top short stop while Evangelista the top third baseman in Region 10.
Miller had 237 chances at short stop with 213 putouts, 12 assists and only one error for a .941 fielding percentage. He also helped with 27 double plays on the year.
Evangelista recorded 38 putouts on 147 chances with 100 assists with nine errors and a .939 fielding percentage. He also was a part of eight double plays.
ETBU finished the year with 44 double plays and a .969 fielding percentage.
2023 ABCA NCAA Div. III Region All-Defensive Team–Region 10
Brendan Durfee, Cal Lutheran
Sam Buchkowski, Hardin-Simmons
Jack Savant, Lewis & Clark
Jacob Evangelista, East Texas Baptist
Jake Miller, East Texas Baptist
Luke De Vries, Redlands
Brennen Davis, Lewis & Clark
Ben Parker, Whitman
John Frazier, Cal Lutheran