MARSHALL — Having a career weekend at the plate, East Texas Baptist University baseball player Brett Wagner has been named the American Southwest Conference Hitter of the Week. This is his first ASC Hitter of the Week award at ETBU.
ETBU swept Sul Ross State University last weekend, scoring 50 runs. They won 13-1, 22-4, and 15-11 to move to 3-0 in the ASC and 5-4 overall.
Below is the release from the ASC on Wagner:
East Texas Baptist junior outfielder Brett Wagner (Lake Jackson, Texas) was on fire in Alpine recording 15 RBI on three home runs and a triple with a 1.800 slugging percentage.
In game one, he went 3-of-3 with 7 RBI, two home runs and a sac fly in the 13-1 win. In game two, he was 1-of-2 with 3 RBI, three walks, and three runs scored. The final game he went 3-of-5 with four RBI, a triple, a home run and three runs scored. ETBU scored 50 runs in three games, and he was responsible for just under a third of those runs with 14 RBI and scoring eight times.
In game one, a 13-1 win, his second home run of the game was a grand slam to make it 13-1. In game three, ETBU was up just 9-8, and he tripled in a run for a two-run lead in the fourth as they went on for the 15-11 win. He then had a single in the eighth for a RBI to make it 12-10.