Wiley College baseball players Colby Chilek, Jacob Perez, Dennis Everson II and Caidin Franklin were among the nearly 1,100 athletes who achieved in the classroom while competing, earning NAIA Daktronics Scholar-Athlete.
The four players maintained at least a 3.5 cumulative grade-point average while playing. This is the first year they were eligible for the award as they finished their second season with the Wildcats. All four athletes earned Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar and were Red River Athletic Conference Scholar Athletes in 2021-22.
On the field, they helped the Wildcats improve by 16 wins and competed in the postseason for the first time since 2014. They played in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Baseball Championship — winning a game and made their first appearance in the Black College World Series.