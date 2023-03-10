MARSHALL — For the past eight years, the East Texas Baptist University baseball program has honored the late James Morgan with a special day in his name. This special recognition is given for the life of Morgan, who was a former ETBU baseball player who lost his life at the age of 29 in an airplane crash in 2012. This Saturday, March 11, Jake Miller will be honored as the recipient for the fourth straight year wearing the No. 16.
“We invite everyone to come out to the ballpark to celebrate the life and legacy of James Morgan. He was truly a special individual that left a path for us to follow in the program,” said Head Coach Jared Hood. “Because of men like James Morgan and those who have been chosen to wear the No. 16, ETBU Baseball is where it is today.”
ETBU Head Coach Jared Hood initiated the award for the 2014-15 season in honor of Morgan, for his commitment to ETBU, the Marshall community and his family. The recipient, chosen by a team vote, is selected for displaying the qualities of Morgan, which include athletic excellence, academic integrity, service to the community, leadership, and overall Christian character.
Miller is a graduate student from North Richland Hills who has a business administration degree and is working on his master’s degree in business administration and leadership. He has earned several awards from being All-ASC first team to being on the D3baseball.com All-West Regional team. His career has brought him 19 home runs, 73 RBI and 20 doubles while playing in 127 games.
ETBU will host Texas Lutheran University this weekend starting with a Friday night game at 7 p.m. They will play on Saturday in a double header starting at 1 p.m.