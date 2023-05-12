MARSHALL — Receiving several awards for baseball from the American Southwest Conference, East Texas Baptist University had 14 players named All-ASC while also have the Pitcher, Player and Coaching Staff of the Year.
It is the third year in row that ETBU has been given a major award from the ASC. Sayers Collins was given his second straight Pitcher of the Year award, and Ben Lea was named the Player of the Year. Six players were named to the All-ASC first team, with two on the second team and three on both the third team and honorable mention.
Head Coach Jared Hood and his staff of Tanner Matthews, Andrew Loudermilk, Tyler Bates and Casey Combs earned their third straight “Coaching Staff of the Year” award and fourth in his career. Over the past three years, ETBU has won 97 games, going 67-17 in ASC play winning back-to-back regular season championships and their first-ever ASC Tournament Championship. Hood’s staff also won the award in 2016.
For the second year in a row, Collins (Sr., Frisco, Texas) is the “Pitcher of the Year” as ETBU has earned the award the past three seasons. Collins finished the season at 10-2 with a 2.25 ERA recording 113 strikeouts to surpass 300 career strikeouts. He broke the ASC career record for Pitcher of the Week, earning it 10 times with five of those awards coming this season. In 13 appearances, he pitched 80 innings holding teams to a .182 batting average. He produced 10-plus strikeouts three times this year with 10 vs. Howard Payne, 11 against UMHB and 13 vs. Hardin-Simmons. He holds the ASC and ETBU record for strikeouts in a season (121) from 2022 and is the all-time strike out leader for the Tigers with 302.
Lea (So., Sugar Land, Texas) earns his first major award being named the “Player of the Year” as he led the ASC in home runs (22), batting average (.434), runs scored (57), total bases (148) and slugging percentage (.874). He was then second in RBI with 52 and hits (65). The season included a 26-game hit streak as he had two or more hits in 22 games overall. In the ASC Championship series vs. Hardin-Simmons, he hit his 22nd home run of the year to break a 46-year old ETBU record held by Harold Slate for home runs in a season. He leads NCAA Division III in home runs and total bases. He set a career high of four RBI two times against Concordia Texas (May 5) and LeTourneau (April 8). He is the third player for ETBU to earn the ASC Player of the Year award behind Conner Combs (2016, 2017) and Casey Combs (2019), while Trey Luster (2004) and Jeremy Collins (2003) were the East Division Players of the Year. This year he also was the ASC Hitter of the Week, twice, on the ASC All-Tournament team, and made the D3baseball.com Team of the Week on March 23).
After Collins and Lea being on the first team, teammates Austin Barry (C), Jacob Evangelista (3B), Brett Wagner (OF) and Jordan Hara (DH) joined them as the best in the ASC.
Barry (Sr., Houston, Texas) earns his second straight All-ASC award as he was on the third team last year and on the ASC Blue and Gold Bracket All-Tournament teams. On April 19, he was named to the D3baseball.com Team of the Week and was the NCBWA National Hitter of the Week. He is batting .294 with five home runs, 31 RBI and 32 hits. He has thrown out five players this season had posted a career high four hits vs. Hardin-Simmons on April 15, going 8-of-12 in the three-game series with 14 RBI.
Evangelista (Jr., Spring, Texas) batted .342 in his first year at ETBU for his first ASC award leading the conference with 67 hits. He was on the D3baseball.com “Team of the Week” on March 9 and has started all 46 games at third base scoring 49 times. Recording 16 doubles, he produced 41 RBI and has three home runs and three triples. In 20 games, he has two or more hits with a career-high of four vs. LeTourneau on April 10.
Wagner (Sr., Lake Jackson, Texas) put together another stellar season being named All-ASC first team for the second year in a row. It is his sixth award at ETBU for his offensive production. He leads the team with 60 RBI and is second in home runs (13), total bases (122) and stolen bases (16). With a .360 batting average, he has 63 hits, 16 doubles and 122 total bases. In NCAA Division III, he is eighth in RBI. He was the ASC Hitter of the Week on Feb. 27 and adds to his awards from last year as the ASC Newcomer of the Year along with being on the ABCA and D3baseball.com All-Region second team and ASC Blue Bracket All-Tournament team.
Hara (Aiea, Hawaii’), another first-year member of the team, gains his first award on the All-ASC first team. As graduate transfer from Pacific University (Ore.), where he was an All-Northwest Conference second team selection in 2021, he now has two conference awards being named first team as designated hitter. He is third on the team in batting average (.372), starting 45 games with 49 runs scored, 58 hits, 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 40 RBI with 11 stolen bases. In 17 games, he posted two or more hits with a career-high three hits four times this year. On March 25, he had four RBI for a career-high vs. UMHB.
On the All-ASC second-team are Jase Jones (1B) and Robert Croft (RP). Jones (Gr., Mt. Enterprise, Texas) earns his second career All-ASC award as he was a first-team selection in 2022. This award goes along with being named to the ASC All-Tournament team and adds to his 2022 awards being on the ABCA and D3baseball All-Region second team, ASC hitter of the week (twice), and D3baseball.com Team of the Week (Mar. 24, 2022). He is second on the team in batting average (.377) and has 61 hits, 44 runs scored, 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 43 RBI for 110 total bases. On April 28, he hit three home runs vs. Ozarks for five RBI for a career-high. He posted a career-high four hits twice (Ozarks, Hendrix) and had two or more hits in 18 games.
Croft (Fr., Cypress, Texas) gains his first ASC award going 4-0 as a pitcher. He made 13 relief appearances, pitching 26.2 innings with 20 strikeouts and a 2.70 ERA. He went 3-0 in the regular season with ASC wins over Concordia Texas, UMHB, and Hardin-Simmons and then received the win over LeTourneau in an elimination game of the ASC Tournament. It was his best outing of the season going 4.1 innings with four strikeouts, no runs and allowing just two hits.
Nick Massarini (OF), Hayden Robichaux (SP) and Jagger Neely (RP) all made the third-team. Massarini (So., Richmond, Texas) is fourth on the team in batting average (.372) and has 35 hits, five doubles, three home runs, 23 RBI and 36 runs scored. In eight games, he has two more hits with a career-high three RBI vs. McMurry on March 31.
Robichaux (Fr., Southlake, Texas) went 6-3 as a starter. He made 13 appearances with 10 starts recording 20 strikeouts with a 5.89 ERA. In the ASC, he went 4-1 with wins over McMurry, LeTourneau, Hardin-Simmons and Ozarks. His career-high of five strikeouts came against McMurry on April 1.
Neely (So., Montgomery, Texas), who was the ASC Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, earns his second straight ASC award as he was an honorable mention selection in 2022. As a relief pitcher, he was 2-1 in 16 appearances with six starts recording 44 strikeouts. His best outing of the year came in the ASC Championship game vs. Hardin-Simmons, going eight innings allowing just four hits and no runs with six strikeouts.
Rounding out the awards being named honorable mention are Carson Wilson, Jake Miller and Peyton Miller. Wilson (Jr., Sugar Land, Texas) now has three All-ASC awards as a two-time honorable mention selection and a third team member in 2022. He is hitting .285 with 45 runs scored, 47 hits, six doubles, three home runs and 32 RBI. With a six-game hitting streak, he had nine hits, seven RBI and three home runs in the ASC Tournament. In 11 games he had two more hits recording three hits in three games.
Jake Miller (Gr., North Richland Hills, Texas) now has two ASC awards after being on the first team in 2021. He was selected to the ASC All-Tournament team as he recorded 15 RBI with a .550 batting average and five doubles in six games played. For his career, he made the 2021 ABCA and D3baseball.com All-Region second team and was the ASC Hitter of the Week once. This year he is hitting .326 with 41 RBI, four home runs, 16 doubles with 44 hits and 37 runs scored. In the win over Texas Dallas in the ASC Tournament, he had a grand slam and has two or more hits in 14 games.
Peyton Miller (Sr., Nederland, Texas) now has his first ASC award. He pitched in 13 games, starting seven finishing with a 3-0 record. He has 50 strikeouts as teams bat just .278 against him in 44.2 innings pitched. He earned wins over Sul Ross State, Howard Payne, and LeTourneau and had a career-high nine strikeouts vs. the Lobos.