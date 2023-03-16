CONWAY, Ark. – Giving up five runs in the first three innings, No. 21/24 East Texas Baptist couldn’t come back from the early deficit as they dropped a mid-week game to Hendrix College, 6-4. ETBU is now 10-7 on the year.
Matthew Irwin was charged with the loss, going 2.1 innings and giving up five earned runs on five hits with two strikeouts. Jagger Neely worked the next 1.2 innings with no hits or runs and three strikeouts. Jacob Sherman followed with 1.2 innings with two strikeouts and no earned runs. Cody Johnson then went 1.1 innings with one strikeout and no runs. Trent Clark closed the ninth with two strikeouts and one hit with no runs.
Six players had two hits in Jacob Evangelista, Jordan Hara, Brett Wagner, Ben Lea, Nick Massarini and Jake Miller. Miller led the team with two RBI, while both Evangelista and Lea had one RBI. ETBU had four doubles as Evangelista, Hara, Lea and Massarini all had one.
Hendrix College had one run in the first and then four in third inning for a 5-1 lead. ETBU tied the game at one in the second inning when Lea doubled in Wagner. It wasn’t until the sixth inning that ETBU added two more runs to pull within two, 5-3. Miller singled in Massarini and Nick Chavez for the second and third runs. Hendrix then scored on a passed ball in the sixth. Evangelista brought in the final ETBU run in the eighth on a double to left field as Miller scored as they fell, 6-4.
ETBU will travel to Brownwood this weekend for a three-game American Southwest Conference series with Howard Payne University.