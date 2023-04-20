After shutting down the opposition in three outings and helping his team to another conference series sweep, Wiley College pitcher Jalen Porter takes home Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week for the second consecutive week.
He started Tuesday’s game against Southwestern Assemblies of God University and held the No. 24 Lions to a hit in two innings. In the second game against Tougaloo College on Saturday, he entered the game with the tying run at the plate and struck him out. He pitched a scoreless seventh to lock up a 9-6 victory. Porter started the finale and struck out eight in five innings, earning his fourth victory in a 17-2 romp.
He leads the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference with two saves and a 3.83 earned run average. Porter is second with 66 strikeouts and tied for second with four victories.
This is the fifth GCAC weekly award won by the Wildcats. Allan Mendoza earned Player of the Week for Feb. 20-26 and A.J. Garcia won Pitcher of the Week for March 6-12. Ivan Del Villar won Player of the Week for April 3-9.
The Wildcats are tied with Rust College and Dillard University for first in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference standings. They play an exhibition game at Tarleton State University on Wednesday and close the regular season with a three-game series against Philander Smith College on Saturday and Sunday.