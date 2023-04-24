With first place in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference on the line, the Wiley College baseball team fell short in two out of three games against Philander Smith College Saturday and Sunday at Airport Park.
The Wildcats (20-18, 12-6 GCAC) finished third in the conference. The 20 victories is the most for the program under head coach Kendrick Biggs. The Panthers finished fourth, winning their second conference series.
Saturday
Game 1: Philander Smith 14, Wiley College 4
The Wildcats fell behind after giving up three runs on three hits and an error. They bounced back with two runs. Allan Mendoza led off with a single and stole second after evading a rundown. A pair of wild pitches brought him home. Jhan Carlos Javier singled to left and drove in Woodard, who walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch.
The momentum was short-lived as Wiley College gave up five runs on five hits and an error in the second inning. It gave up five runs on five hits in the fifth inning and were in danger of being run-ruled. Javier and Ivan Del Villar singled. They advanced on Mares’ fly ball to center. Jacob Perez who made his first start since March 11, drove in Javier and Del Villar with a single — extending the game.
Javier was the only Wildcat with multiple hits. Daniel Cox started and went four and 2/3 innings. He didn’t have support of his defense as they made six errors. Coren Lewis pitched an inning and a third and Terrance Hill threw the last inning.
Game 2: Wiley College 10, Philander Smith 5
Ivan Del Villar went 2-for-4 in Game 2 with two runs and a run batted in. Luis Mares went 2-for-3 with an RBI triple and scored two runs. Emanuel Gutierrez went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and scored a run. Gabriel Garcia went 2-for-4 with a run. Kai Woodard hit his sixth home run of the season — bringing in Allan Mendoza. Caidin Franklin hit a two-RBI double.
Isaac Burciaga, who leads the GCAC in wins, picked up his seventh. He went the distance and struck out a career-high nine batters. Only three of the five runs he allowed were earned.
Sunday
Game 3: Philander Smith 11, Wiley College 6
Luis Mares went 2-for-3 with a double and a run. He was the only Wildcat with multiple hits. Jhan Carlos Javier hit a RBI double and drove in a second run with a sacrifice fly. Alexander San Miguel hit a RBI single. Ivan Del Villar hit a RBI double and scored a run. Colby Chilek came in as a defensive replacement and hit a RBI single. Emanuel Gutierrez hit a triple and scored a run. Devin Molina and Julian Rosales got base hits and scored runs.
Jalen Porter started and only went two and 2/3 innings. The rainy conditions caused several miscues for the Wildcat defense as it made five errors. Only five of the 10 runs allowed by Porter were earned. He walked three, hit two and struck out five.
The Wildcats will open the 2023 Hope Credit Union Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Baseball Championship against sixth seed Oakwood University at noon on Thursday at the Hank Aaron Sports Academy in Jackson, Miss.