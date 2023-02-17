The Wiley College baseball team will resume its home stand with a four-game series against Champion Christian College (Ark.) Friday and Saturday at Airport Park.
The doubleheaders will begin at noon. Live statistics will be available and the links can be found in the baseball schedule on wileycollegeathletics.com.
The Wildcats (3-5) are coming off a series split against Central Christian College of Kansas last weekend. They won their first two home games since 2020 — which snapped a 22-game losing streak.
Wiley College took the first game 7-2. Luis Mares went 3-for-4 with a triple and a run. Eddie Garza went 2-for-4 with a run and a run batted in. Alexander San Miguel went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs. Allan Mendoza had an RBI base hit and scored. Kai Woodard contributed two hits.
Ivan Del Villar made his second consecutive start on the mound and limited the Tigers to a run on five hits, walked one and struck out two to pick up his first career victory. A.J. Garcia pitched the final two innings.
The Wildcats were subjugated in the second game 12-1. Jhan Carlos Javier recorded Wiley College’s only hit with an RBI triple, which scored Woodard in the first inning. Isaac Burciaga made his second start on the mound and went five innings. Marquis Kuykendall and Chance Guidry threw the rest of the game.
Jalen Porter threw the Wildcats’ first complete game shutout since 2019. He struck out a career-high nine batters. Jacob Perez hit his first career home run. Julian Rosales had a base hit and scored. Wiley College fell 17-7 in the series finale. Woodard hit two doubles, scored a run and drove in a run. Albert Thurston II hit a two-RBI triple. Del Villar drove in two runs with a base hit. Daniel Cox made his second start of the season lasting 3 2/3 innings.
Champion Christian opened the season losing all four games against Bethel College (Ind.). It was outscored 39-8. This weekend will be the first time the Tigers have visited Marshall. The teams met last season in Hot Springs, with the Wildcats losing 3-2 and winning 9-3.