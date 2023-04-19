The Wiley College baseball team swept Tougaloo College, winning two of the three games decisively Saturday and Sunday at Airport Park.
The victories move the Wildcats into a three-way tie for first in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference with Rust College and Dillard University with one conference series remaining. Tougaloo College fell to fifth place, trailing Philander Smith College by a half game.
Saturday
GAME 1: WILEY COLLEGE 13, TOUGALOO COLLEGE 4
Jhan Carlos Javier went 3-for-4 with a triple, two stolen bases — including home — and three runs. Luis Mares went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and a run batted in. Alexander San Miguel went 2-for-4 with a triple and drove in three runs. Defensively he threw out a runner stealing second. Marquis Kuykendall went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs, two stolen bases and a RBI. Emanuel Gutierrez hit a two-RBI triple, scored two runs and stole two bases. Kai Woodard went 2-for-4 with a double, run and RBI.
Daniel Cox threw his third straight complete game. He scattered four runs on 10 hits, walked one and struck out four to earn his fourth victory.
GAME 2: WILEY COLLEGE 9, TOUGALOO COLLEGE 6
Kuykendall went 2-for-2 — hitting his second home run of the season in Game 2. He scored two runs and drove in two. Woodard hit his fifth home run of the season in the fourth inning, which brought home Luis Mares, who went 2-for-4 with a run runs and two RBIs. Ivan Del Villar hit two doubles, scored a run and drove in a run. Gutierrez went 1-for-2 with two runs and a RBI.
Isaac Burciaga picked up his conference-leading sixth victory. He went 5 2/3 innings, struck out seven and picked off two base runners. Jalen Porter pitched the last one and 1/3 innings taking the conference lead with his second save.
Sunday
GAME 3: WILEY COLLEGE 17, TOUGALOO COLLEGE 2
Jalen Porter who closed out the second game, started and went five innings. He held the Bulldogs to two runs on three hits, walked one and struck out eight, picking up his fourth victory. Coren Lewis and Noah Codina each threw a scoreless inning.
Javier went 3-for-4 with a run and six RBIs. Woodard scored four runs, with a hit and two walks. Mendoza scored four runs, reaching on three walks. Mares went 2-for-2 with a run and RBI. Wallace went 2-for-2 with two runs scored.
The Wildcats will visit NCAA Division I school Tarleton State University for an exhibition game at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They will conclude Gulf Coast Athletic Conference play with a three-game series against Philander Smith College on Saturday and Sunday.