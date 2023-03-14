The Wiley College baseball player Jhan Carlos Javier hit a two-run home run to lift the Wildcats to a 3-2 victory over Williams Baptist College on Friday. However, they fell in the final games of Saturday at Airport Park.
Game 1: Wiley 3, Williams 2
Jalen Porter started and held Williams Baptist scoreless in the first four innings. He left runners on second in the second and third innings, and retired the Eagles in order in the fourth. With one out in the fifth, Williams Baptist had a runner reach on an error and advance to second on interference. A ground ball and a single brought home two runs.
The Wildcats (8-9) answered. Allan Mendoza started a two-out rally when he was hit by a pitch. Luis Mares hit a single to third to advance Mendoza to third. Jacob Perez brought him home with a base hit to right.
Isaac Burciaga took over and got the final out in the fifth inning. He set the Eagles down in order in the sixth with a fly out, strikeout and a bunt ground out. Orenthal Lewis who take over at third, led off the sixth with a single and stole second. With two strikes, Javier sent the next pitch to the scoreboard in left field for his second home run of the season. In the seventh, Burciaga worked around a leadoff single with a pop up and a strikeout to earn his conference-leading third win and second in relief.
Game 2: Wiley 1, Williams 6
Darion Wallace and Jacob Perez singled in the first inning, but both runners were thrown out on the base path. Wallace was caught running before the pitch and Perez was thrown out trying to go for a double. Wiley College wouldn’t get another hit until the seventh inning.
Perez led off with a double and Jhan Carlos Javier brought him home with a double to center. Orenthal Lewis followed with an infield single. A lineout and pop out ended the game.
Wiley College fell behind after giving up two runs on two singles, a walk and hit batter in the first. Daniel Cox held the Eagles scoreless in the next three innings. He allowed two runs on six hits. He left runners in scoring position in all three innings, including the bases loaded in the fourth.
Dante Enrriquez took over in the fifth inning. After the first batter reached on an error, he retired the next three. He was tagged for four runs on three hits in the sixth. A.J. Garcia retired the Eagles in order in the seventh.
Game 3: Wiley 7, Williams 9
In the second game, the Wildcats jumped out to a three-run lead. Julian Rosales led off with a double and Marquis Kuykendall followed with a walk. A sacrifice bunt by Allan Mendoza moved them into scoring position. Javier drove in Rosales for his fourth RBI of the series. With two outs, Trey Perkins drove in Kuykendall and Javier with a single to right.
The Eagles (12-12) answered with three runs on just one hit. They took advantage of two hit batters and three walks. A wild pitch also brought home a run. The Wildcats fell behind after allowing a run on a hit and an error.
Wiley College reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the third. Javier led off with a single and scored on a double by Colby Chilek, who advanced to third on the throw to the plate. Derwin Cooks courtesy ran and scored on a hard-hit ball to second by Perkins. Eddie Garza lined a ball just off the glove of the rightfielder for a triple to bring home Perkins.
The lead was short lived. Luis Chapa took over on the mound in the fourth inning for Kai Woodard and allowed the first two to reach with a walk and single. He retired the next two batters on a pop up and fly out. Williams Baptist first baseman Dylan Creech drilled the ball over the center field wall to tie the game.
Wiley College was unable to reclaim the lead as it only recorded three hits in the last four innings. The Eagles took the lead with a two-out solo home run by Justin Watkins. They added a run in the sixth on two hits and a passed ball.