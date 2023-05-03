JACKSON, MISS. — After contending all season for the 2023 Gulf Coast Athletic Conference regular season title, the Wiley College baseball team was well-represented on the All-GCAC teams with six earning First Team and one Second Team selection.
The awards were voted on by the GCAC head baseball coaches and were presented in between the first and second game of the 2023 Hope Credit Union GCAC Baseball Championship on Thursday. The six First Team and seven overall selections are the most for the Wildcats, who only had nine selections the past six seasons and four first team selections since 2010.
Jhan Carlos Javier earned All-GCAC First Team designated hitter and All-GCAC First Team outfielder. He is the conference leader in triples (6). He ranks in the top five for runs (37), hits (44), home runs (5), runs batted in (36), total bases (79) and slugging percentage (.687). He is seventh in the conference with eight doubles.
Kai Woodard, who led the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference all season in batting average, earned All-GCAC First Team outfielder. He hit .414 in 34 games. He was also second with a .546 on-base percentage and fourth with a .713 slugging percentage. Woodard finished third in the conference with six home runs. He ranks in the top 10 with 36 hits and 29 runs.
Ivan Del Villar earned All-GCAC First Team first baseman. He hit .386 in 29 games, which was fourth in the GCAC. Out of his 27 hits, 14 went for extra bases, resulting in a .714 slugging percentage, which ranks third in the conference. Del Villar is fourth in the conference with nine doubles and ranks in the top 10 with four home runs and 26 RBIs. He was GCAC Player of the Week for April 3-9.
Luis Mares was named All-GCAC First Team second baseman after earning the starting spot as a freshman. He finished the season ranked second with a .406 batting average — going 18-for-33 in his last 10 games with 10 runs and six RBIs. He ranks eighth in the conference with 39 hits. Mares is seventh with 49 assists and has helped turn 12 double plays.
Isaac Burciaga was selected as All-GCAC First Team starting pitcher. He leads the conference with seven victories and won his last four starts. His 5.04 ERA ranks second behind Porter. Burciaga struck out 53 batters which ranks fourth in the conference. He earned GCAC Pitcher of the Week for April 17-23.
Jalen Porter earned All-GCAC Second Team starting pitcher. He leads the conference with a 4.42 ERA, 71 strikeouts and two saves. Porter won four games with two in GCAC play.
He pitched a shutout against Central Christian College on February 11 and threw two complete games.
The Wildcats finished third in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference, winning four of six series and 12 of 18 games.