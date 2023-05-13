MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Wiley College baseball team finished the season by competing in the postseason for the first time since 2014. Its run in the 2023 Black College World Series presented by Tyson Foods ended with a 9-5 loss to Paine College on Wednesday and a 9-2 loss to Rust College Thursday at Riverwalk Stadium.
The Wildcats finish the season with 21 wins, which is the most under Head Coach Kendrick Biggs and the highest since 2015.
Jalen Porter started for Wiley College on Wednesday and held Paine College scoreless in the first three innings. He escaped a bases loaded situation in the second with a strikeout. In the fourth inning, Porter struggled with his command — allowing three walks, which came around to score.
Paine College (15-13) extended its lead with a run in the fifth and sixth innings. The Wildcats got on the board in the bottom of the sixth. Jhan Carlos Javier and Ivan Del Villar singled, but Javier was thrown out trying to advance to third. Alexander San Miguel scored Del Villar with a single to center. Devin Molina brought in the second run of the inning, drawing a bases loaded walk. San Miguel scored on Marquis Kuykendall’s ground ball to second.
The momentum was short-lived for Wiley College. Two walks would lead to three runs for the Lions, who pushed the margin to six. Daniel Cox and Dylan Washington held Paine College scoreless in the eighth and ninth innings.
After being retired in order in the seventh and eighth innings, the Wildcats tried to muster a comeback. Gabriel Garcia and Emanuel Gutierrez, who came in as defensive replacements singled. With one out, Kai Woodard drove in Garcia with a single to center. Gutierrez scored on a single by Del Villar.
Javier, Del Villar and Jacob Perez each had two hits. Porter went three and 1/3 innings. Jerrius Vickers pitched one and 2/3 innings. Coren Lewis threw an inning, Chance Guidry threw to two batters, Daniel Cox tossed two innings and Dylan Washington threw a scoreless ninth inning.
Wiley College fell behind as the first five batters reached for Rust College. A walk and two infield singles resulted in three runs. The Bearcats added a run in the third inning on a double steal. Isaac Burciaga made his 10th start and held Rust scoreless in the second inning and struck out the side in the fourth inning. He struck out five batters in five innings.
Ivan Del Villar led off the fourth inning with a walk. He advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Emanuel Gutierrez. Jacob Perez lined a double to the left field corner to score Del Villar. Gabriel Garcia scored Perez with a two-out single. Rust broke the game open in the fifth inning, scoring four runs on five hits and an error. The Wildcats left runners in scoring position in the first, fifth and seventh innings.
Luis Mares and Garcia each had two hits. Allan Mendoza, who came in as a defensive replacement, doubled in the seventh. Devin Molina, who entered in the sixth inning, singled in the ninth inning. Daniel Cox threw two innings, allowing one run on three hits, walking one and striking out one. Del Villar threw a scoreless eighth inning, striking out one batter.
The Wildcats do not have any seniors and are expected to return the majority of their roster, which featured seven All-GCAC selections and two Black College Nines Elite Team selections. With the addition of recruits and transfers, Wiley College will look to finish stronger in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference in 2024.
Three Wildcats earn Black College Nines Elite Awards
Wiley College baseball players Jhan Carlos Javier and Isaac Burciaga were recognized for their outstanding seasons by being named to the Black College Nines Elite Second Team. Sports Information Director Andrew Glover earned Black College Nines Sports Information Director of the Year.
The awards were presented during the Black College Nines Elites Award banquet on Tuesday. Black College Nines is a website dedicated to telling the historical story of Historically Black Colleges and Universities Baseball Teams. Selections were made based on statistics and mid-season reports — including research provided by Black College nines, coaching staffs and sports information directors.
Javier, who is also an All-Gulf Coast Athletic Conference First Team designated hitter and outfielder, ranked in the top 10 in the GCAC in hits (46), runs (39), doubles (8), home runs (5), batting average (.371) and slugging percentage (.669). He led the conference with seven triples and 41 runs batted in.
Burciaga, who is an All-GCAC First Team starting pitcher, greatly improved in his sophomore season. He lead the conference with seven wins and ranked in the top five in earned run average (5.24) and strikeouts (57). Burciaga was one of 10 pitchers to earn a save.
This is the second time Glover has been recognized for his coverage of the baseball team. He earned SID of the Year in 2020. He provided previews, series notes and recaps on nearly every series. Glover was instrumental in getting his athletes recognized, as six earned GCAC Player of the Week awards and seven earned All-Conference.