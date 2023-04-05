NEW ORLEANS — The Wiley College baseball team was unable to hold on leads in 9-4 and 7-6 losses and wasn’t able to put hits together in a 3-0 loss Friday and Sunday.
Game 1
Jalen Porter didn’t allow a hit through the first five innings. He was tagged for seven runs on seven hits in the sixth inning He walked two and struck out seven. Isaac Burciaga pitched to three batters in the seventh. Chance Guidry pitched the final two innings.
None of Wiley College’s players had multiple hits or an extra base hit. Woodard, Jhan Carlos Javier, Garrett and Mares each singled and scored a run. Tre Wallace recorded the only run batted in with a single in the eighth.
Game 2
Wiley College was held to three hits. Mendoza and Marquis Kuykendall singled to go along with Mares’ RBI triple. Del Villar started and went three and 2/3 innings. Only one of the two runs he allowed were earned. He walked five and struck out two. Vickers allowed two hits in one and 1/3 inning. A.J. Garcia pitched one and 2/3 innings. Isaac Burciaga threw the last two-thirds of an inning.
Game 3
The Wildcats only mustered two hits in the finale — a double by Woodard and a single by Del Villar. In the fourth inning, Wiley College had runners in scoring position on a walk by Mares and Woodard’s double. Neither runner advanced, as two ground outs and a fly out ended the inning.
Del Villar led off the seventh with a single. A wild pitch advanced him to second and he stole third. A groundout to third, a strikeout looking and a ground out to second ended the game. It’s the first time in the regular season the Wildcats were shutout.
Daniel Cox did everything he could to keep Wiley College in the game, scattering three runs and nine hits over six innings. He struck out six batters. All three of Dillard’s runs were scored with two outs in the inning.