WAXAHACHIE — The Wiley College baseball team was unable to match Southwestern Assemblies of God University’s hitting in a 21-7 loss and its rally fell short in a 7-5 loss Tuesday in a double header at SAGU’s Baseball field.
The Wildcats (6-9) fall to 2-4 on the road and drop their seventh straight against the Lions, who move to 13-2 at home.
Wiley College fell behind in the first inning of Game 1 — allowing 11 runs on nine hits and three errors. Ivan Del Villar started and suffered his second loss. Six of the runs he allowed were earned. Dante Enrriquez took over in the second inning and went two innings. Dylan Washington pitched two innings, and Chance Guidry threw one inning.
Southwestern Assemblies of God (14-5) added two runs in the second. The Wildcats got on the board in the third inning. With one out, Darion Wallace singled. He advanced on Marquis Kuykendall’s ground ball to short and Jacob Perez’ grounder to short. A wild pitch brought him home. Kai Woodard brought home Perez with a single to center for his 10th RBI of the season.
The Lions added a run in the third inning on a hit and error. Wiley College got two more runs when Allan Mendoza hit his first home run of the season — bringing home Jhan Carlos Javier. Once again, SAGU answered with seven runs on seven hits.
The Wildcats added a run in the sixth. Taber Dunn pinch hit and hit a double to center and advanced to third on the throw. Bryce Garrett courtesy ran for him and scored on Albert Thurston II’s single to center. In the seventh inning, Perez led off with a double. A balk moved him to third, and he scored on a passed ball. Dunn picked up his second hit in as many innings, bringing home Emanuel Gutierrez who walked.
In Game 2, Woodard went 2-for-2 with a double, a run and his 11th RBI. Javier drove in two runs with a double. Roberto Villanueva made his debut and went 1-for-3 with a run. Garrett went 1-for-3 and scored two runs.
Jalen Porter started and went three innings. Only two of the four runs he allowed were earned. He walked two, hit one and struck out four. Terrance Hill pitched two innings, and Guidry threw the last inning.
Wiley College struck first. With one out, Garrett walked and stole second. Woodard singled to right to bring him home. The Lions tied it with two hits and an error. An error in the second inning helped them take the lead. Southwestern Assemblies of God added two runs in the third and two in the fifth.
With one out in the sixth, Garrett singled and Woodard walked. Javier brought both of them home with a double to left. The Lions added a run on two hits and an error. Wiley College pulled within two as an error brought home two runs in the seventh.
The Wildcats will play two exhibition games against Alabama A&M University at 11 a.m. Saturday and at noon on Sunday at Mountain View College.