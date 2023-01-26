The Wiley College baseball team will start the 2023 campaign with a four-game series against Texas College Friday and Saturday at Ed Moore Field in Woldert Park.
The doubleheaders will begin at noon. This will be the first time since 2018 that the Wildcats and Steers have played in a non-conference series. Wiley College is entering its first season in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference — which is beginning its inaugural season.
The 2023 Wildcats return 23 from last season’s team, which won five games and consisted of 30 freshmen. Jacob Perez posted a .336 batting average and a team-high 31 runs. He finished the season on a 14-game hitting streak. Traylon Ansley led the team with a .352 batting average in 35 games. He shared the team led in home runs with three and was second on the team with 17 runs batted in. Marquis Kuykendall took over as the starting rightfielder in April and hit .333. He hit all three of his home runs in the two games against Texas College last season. In the second game, Kuykendall hit for the cycle.
On the mound, Jalen Porter struck out a team-high 60 batters in 14 appearances. He held the lowest earned run average out of the starters at 9.48. Isaac Burciaga struck out 37 in 44 1/3 innings, picking up a save. Daniel Cox made three starts and struck out 12 in 10 appearances. Chance Guidry enters his third season. He pitched 18 2/3 innings in 13 appearances last season. The Wildcats will also return relievers Myles Washington, Dante Enrriquez and Eric Heater.
Head coach Kendrick Biggs, who is entering his seventh season, brought in 24 players. Freshmen Luis Chapa, Luis Mares and Eddie Garza started Wiley College’s exhibition game against Stillman College on October 10.
Texas College, who also opted out the 2021 season, enters this year looking to end a 36-game losing streak. It’s last victory was on March 2, 2020, over Calumet-College of St. Joseph. Only two hitters hit .200 or higher as the Steers held a .132 batting average. Their pitchers held a 28.95 ERA. They allowed at least 10 runs in every game last season, including 14 where they gave up over 20.
The Wildcats outscored the Steers 65-3 in two games last season. They hit .582 and recorded 57 hits. Wiley College leads the overall series 32-19.