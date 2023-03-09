The Wiley College baseball team overcame a six-run deficit in the eighth inning to defeat Arkansas Baptist College 9-8 Tuesday at Airport Park.
The Wildcats (7-9) even their record (5-5) at home. They scored seven runs in the eighth inning, which was capped off by a two-run single by Luis Mares that brought home Julian Rosales and Darion Wallace.
Jhan Carlos Javier and Ivan Del Villar had RBI base hits. Allan Mendoza and Kai Woodard hit doubles and scored. Jacob Perez also singled and scored a run in the eighth inning. A.J. Garcia picked up his first career victory — pitching the last two innings. With the go-ahead runs on base, he got a fly out to end the game.
Wiley College fell behind after allowing two runs in the first, one in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth. Luis Chapa retired the Buffaloes in order in the sixth inning, and the Wildcats took advantage. Mendoza led off with a double. Mares walked and Perez loaded the bases with a bunt single to first. Woodard hit a deep fly ball to left to bring home Mendoza. Javier singled to center to bring home Mares.
Arkansas Baptist (2-5) hit solo home runs in the seventh and eighth innings to up the margin to six. Jayden Dilworth started for the Buffaloes and limited the Wildcats to two runs on four hits in the first seven innings. He entered the eighth after throwing 104 pitches.
With one out, Perez walked, Woodard was hit by a pitch and Javier walked to load the bases. Matthew Drabbant, who came in as a defensive replacement, drew a walk to bring home Perez. Del Villar scored Woodard with a single. Rosales, who came in as a defensive sub, walked to bring home Javier — trimming the margin to three.
The Buffaloes brought in Aiden Jones from left field to take over on the mound. He hit Wallace and walked Lewis, which trimmed the margin to one and set up Mares’ go-ahead single.
Isaac Burciaga started and went four innings. Chapa pitched three innings, limiting Arkansas Baptist to two runs on two hits.
The Wildcats will begin a stretch of 16-straight away from Airport Park on March 14 when it visits NCAA Division I school Grambling State University. They will follow that game with a doubleheader at Champion Christian College on March 15.