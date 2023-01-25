The Wiley College baseball team has announced its 2023 schedule, which features 19 games at home. For the second consecutive season the Wildcats will play their home contests at Airport Park. They begin their inaugural season in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference.
For the fifth consecutive season, Wiley College will open the road. It will visit Texas College with doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday. Last season, the Wildcats outscored the Steers 65-3 in two games. They will follow with a doubleheader at Arkansas Baptist College on Feb. 7.
The home schedule will begin with a four-game series against Central Christian College of Kansas with doubleheaders on Feb. 10-11. The Tigers, who compete in the Sooner Athletic Conference, went 10-36 last season. The homestand will continue against Champion Christian College (Ark.) with doubleheaders on Feb. 17-18. The Wildcats beat Champion Christian 9-3 on the road last season. They will rematch against the Tigers with a doubleheader on March 15.
Wiley College’s only home games in March will be a doubleheader against Arkansas Baptist on March 7. It will be considered the home team in a non-conference game against Philander Smith College at Riders Field, the home of the Texas Rangers’ Double A affiliate Frisco RoughRiders, on March 28.
In April, the Wildcats will play nine of 16 at home. They will host Southwestern Assemblies of God University on April 11, GCAC schools Tougaloo College (April 15-16) and Philander Smith College (April 22-23). Wiley College will conclude the regular season with a doubleheader against Xavier University of Louisiana on April 25.
Wiley College will play against four NCAA Division I schools. It will visit Texas Southern University on Feb. 21, Alabama A&M University on March 4-5 at the Texas Rangers RBI Academy, Grambling State University on March 14 and Tarleton State University on April 19.
It will open its first season of Gulf Coast Athletic Conference play on March 17 and 18 at Oakwood University, which started its program this season. Dillard University, who the Wildcats will visit on April 1-2, and Philander Smith College also are starting their programs this season.
The 2023 GCAC Baseball Championship will be in Jackson, Miss from April 27-30. The Wildcats are looking to improve upon a five-win season in 2022 when they made their return to the diamond after opting out of the 2021 season. Most of last season’s team returns.