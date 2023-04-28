JACKSON, Miss. – The Wiley College baseball team opened the 2023 Hope Credit Union Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Baseball Championship with a 25-0 victory over Oakwood University on Thursday but fell 8-5 to Dillard University on Friday morning.
The Wildcats recorded their first postseason shutout in program history and first postseason win since 2011. It is the first time in program history that they opened a conference tournament with a victory.
Allan Mendoza went 2-for-4 with a double, three runs and five RBIs against Oakwood. Jhan Carlos Javier went 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs and four RBIs. Marquis Kuykendall went 2-for-3 with a double, three runs and an RBI. Ivan Del Villar went 2-for-4 with a double, triple, two runs and an RBI. Luis Mares went 2-for-4 with three runs. Alexander San Miguel got a base hit, scored a run and drove in three. Julian Rosales hit a three-run double and scored a run. Devin Molina hit a double, scored three runs and brought home two. Darion Wallace recorded a base hit, scored three runs and drove in one.
Wiley College broke the program record with 16 stolen bases, topping its previous high of 12 — which also occurred against Oakwood University. Mendoza stole four, and Kuykendall and Wallace followed with three. Devin Molina had two. Javier, Kai Woodard, Mares and Rosales each had one.
Daniel Cox got the start and held Oakwood scoreless in five innings. He had to deal with base runners every inning as the Ambassadors put up eight hits. Cox struck out four and benefited from two double plays by the defense. On a strikeout, San Miguel caught a runner stealing third in the second inning. Molina turned a double play in the fourth inning. Dylan Washington pitched the final two innings and held Oakwood to one hit and struck out three.
Wiley College fell behind against Dillard, allowing a run on two hits in the second inning. The Wildcats bounced back in the third inning. Tre Wallace led off with a single and stole second. Kai Woodard walked. With two outs, Ivan Del Villar lined a triple in the left-center gap to give Wiley College the lead.
The Bleu Devils tied it with a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth. Wiley College retook the lead in the fourth inning on a RBI double by Kai Woodard. He extended the lead by scoring on a sacrifice fly by Del Villar. Dillard answered again with three runs to take the lead back.
Wallace got hit with two outs in the sixth. A pair of walks loaded the bases. Javier brought Wallace home drawing a walk. Jerrius Vickers came in and kept the game tied entering the seventh. The Wildcats were unable to take advantage. Alexander San Miguel led off with a single, but his courtesy runner got picked off.
Errors helped Dillard take the lead for good. The Wildcats played Philander Smith Friday night. If they win, they will play at 3 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Oakwood University versus the loser between Rust College and Tougaloo College.
Baseball selected to Black College World Series
After finishing near the top of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference standings, the Wiley College baseball team was once again recognized for its success by being selected to the 2023 Black College World Series announced by Black College Championships during the Boys on the Hill Podcast Wednesday night.
Four NCAA Division II programs and four NAIA programs were selected based on the rankings by Black College Nines — a website dedicated to the coverage of HBCU baseball. The two divisions will compete in a double-elimination tournament with the winners of each division playing for the championship May 10-13 at Riverwalk Stadium home of the Tampa Bay Rays Double A affiliate Montgomery Biscuits in Montgomery, Ala.
The other NAIA schools selected were the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference regular season champion Rust College, Talladega College and Paine College. The NCAA Division II schools selected were Savannah State University, Edward Waters University, Bluefield State University and Miles College.
The Wildcats were ranked seventh in the last two polls. They were in contention for the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference regular season title during conference play and finished third — winning 12 of 18 games. The Wildcats finished the regular season with a 20-18 record — marking the first team they finished a full regular season with a winning record since 2011. They finished the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season with an 11-9 record.
Wiley College leads the GCAC in sacrifice flies (16), earned run average (6.64), shutouts (2) and strikeouts (284). It is second in runs (330), home runs (28), runs batted in (250), extra base hits (104), total bases (510) and strikeouts batting (197).
This is the Wildcats first selection. They are competing in the 2023 Hope Credit Union Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Championship.
Match-ups and game times will be released at a later date.