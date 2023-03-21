HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Wiley College baseball team dominated Oakwood University in three games to remain in first-place in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference on Thursday and Sunday at John Hunt Park.
The Wildcats (11-11, 3-0 GCAC) took the first game 21-1 on Thursday. The last two games were postponed to Sunday due to weather. They won 20-0 and 18-1 to complete the sweep.
Game 1: Wiley 21, Oakwood 1
Wiley College took the lead with five runs in the first and added on from there. It put up runs in the first six innings. Donovan Rice went 2-for-3 with two runs. Orenthal Lewis hit a double, scored two runs and drove in two runs. Jhan Carlos Javier tripled, scored three runs and drove in one.
Luis Chapa hit a triple, scored a run and brought home two. Bryce Garrett got a hit, a run and two RBIs. Marquis Kuykendall recorded an RBI single and scored. Emanuel Gutierrez scored four runs, and Derwin Cooks scored three as a courtesy runner for catchers Matthew Drabbant and Alexander San Miguel. Chance Guidry scored twice a courtesy runner.
Ivan Del Villar got the start on the mound and struck out six in three innings to pick up his third win of the season. Jerrius Vickers pitched an inning, allowed one hit and struck out two. Noah Codina pitched the last three innings and struck out two to pick up his first career save.
Game 2: Wiley 20, Oakwood 0
Daniel Cox was masterful on the mound. He only allowed one hit and struck out 12 — which moved him into second in the conference with 30 strikeouts. He struck out the side in the third and fanned eight straight batters from the second inning to the fourth inning. Vickers closed the game. He struck out seven in three innings — picking up his first career save.
Javier powered an offense that put up 15 hits. He hit two home runs — a two-run shot in the first inning and a grand slam in the third inning. Javier is tied for the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference lead in home runs and leads with 24 RBIs.
Gabriel Garcia went 2-for-4 with three runs and a RBI double. Del Villar got a hit, scored two runs and drove in two. Luis Mares picked up a hit, two stolen bases and two RBIs. Kuykendall scored three runs with one hit, three stolen bases and drove in one. Drabbant recorded a hit with a run and RBI. Johed Ortega brought home a run and scored twice. Cooks scored two runs and stole two bases.
Game 3: Wiley 18, Oakwood 1
Wiley College scored in the first five innings and pulled away with five runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings. Garrett went 3-for-5 with three runs and two RBIs. He hit his second home run of the season with a two-run blast in the second inning. Lewis went 3-for-5 with three runs and two RBIs.
Codina, who has only seen action on the mound, started in right field and went 2-for-4 with three runs, two stolen bases and two RBIs. Abiel Trevino went 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs. Caidin Franklin went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Cooks went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Chapa hit his first career home run, scored three runs, stole two bases and drove in two.
Isaac Burciaga pitched three innings, allowed one hit and struck out six to pick up his conference-leading fourth victory. Guidry retired the Ambassadors in order in the fourth. Dante Enrriquez pitched the last three innings and struck out eight to earn his first career save.
The Wildcats will visit Rust College, which swept Tougaloo College, for a three-game series on March 25-26. The winner will take control of first in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference.