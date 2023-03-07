The Wiley College baseball team will return to Airport Park for its only home game in the month of March against Arkansas Baptist College at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The game will be nine innings — marking the first time the Wildcats have been scheduled to play longer than seven. Live statistics will be available and the link can be found in the baseball schedule on wileyathletics.com. After Tuesday’s game, the Wildcats will play 16 straight away from Airport Park and won’t return until April 11.
They are looking to bounce back after only winning five of 14 games in February and one of their last five. Allan Mendoza, who won last week’s Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Week, hit his first home run of the season in the first game against Southwestern Assemblies of God University on Feb. 28. Kai Woodard had three hits in the doubleheader against SAGU and drove in two runs. He leads the conference with a .472 batting average, three home runs and a .683 slugging percentage. Woodard is second with 11 RBIs.
Jalen Porter struck out four in the second game against SAGU and shares the conference lead with 28 strikeouts. He and his teammates Ivan Del Villar and Isaac Burciaga are the only pitchers in the conference with multiple victories.
The Buffaloes (2-4), who compete with independent institutions in the Continental Athletic Conference, hasn’t played since defeating Rust College on Feb. 23. They have scored 26 runs in their two victories but have been outscored 69-3 in the other four games.
Tuesday will mark the first time the Wildcats and Buffaloes have met on the diamond.