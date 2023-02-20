The Wiley College baseball team took two out of three games against Champion Christian College Friday and Saturday at Airport Park.
The Wildcats (5-6) win a home series for the first time since 2020. Champion Christian picked up its first win on Saturday after losing its first six games.
Game 1 Friday: Wiley 10, Champion Christian 5
Jalen Porter got the start in the first game and went the distance for a second consecutive start. He is the first Wildcat to throw consecutive complete games since Carlos Torres did it in 2020. In seven innings, he allowed five runs on six hits, but only three were earned. Porter struck out 12 — becoming the first Wildcat to record double-digit strikeouts since 2019.
Kai Woodard went 2-for-2 and hit his third home run in the fourth. He drove in a run with a single in the sixth. Jhan Carlos Javier went 3-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI. Alexander San Miguel and Luis Chapa also had RBI base hits.
Game 2 Friday: Wiley 7, Champion Christian 2
The Wildcats put up seven hits in Game 2. Luis Mares went 2-for-2 with a double, a run and an RBI. Gabriel Garcia went 2-for-3 with two runs and a RBI. Devin Molina hit his first career home run in the second inning. Eddie Garza hit a RBI double in the sixth.
Ivan Del Villar started and went five innings. He limited the Tigers to two runs on six hits, and struck out two to earn his second victory. AJ Garcia pitched the final two innings and retired six of seven hitters to earn his first career save.
Saturday: Champion Christian 10, Wiley 6
Isaac Burciaga started, and only three of the seven runs he allowed were earned. He walked one and struck out two. Daniel Cox pitched the last five innings, allowing three runs on six hits. He struck out seven batters.
Javier went 3-for-4 scoring two runs. Luis Mares also got a base hit. Darion Wallace stole two bases, and Eddie Garza stole one.
Wiley College will visit NCAA Division I program Texas Southern University for an exhibition game at noon on Tuesday. On Saturday, it will visit Gulf Coast Athletic Conference school Tougaloo College for a non-conference doubleheader.