The Wiley College baseball team emerged on top in a hard-fought series to own first place in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference with a 15-14, 11-inning loss on Thursday, a 10-9 victory on Friday and an 8-6 victory on Sunday.
The Wildcats (13-12, 5-1 GCAC) hold a one-game lead over Rust College, Dillard University and Philander Smith College.
Game 1
Ivan Del Villar hit his first two career home runs. He hit a three-run home run in the third inning, which gave Wiley College a 10-6 lead. In the eighth inning, De Villar hit a two-run shot to tie the game at 13 with two outs.
Allan Mendoza went 4-for-6 with a run and a run batted in. Jhan Carlos Javier went 3-for-4 with a double, five runs and two RBIs. Luis Mares scored three runs, reaching on two walks. Luis Chapa got a hit and a run.
Jalen Porter made his first start in GCAC play. He went six innings. Only seven of the 13 runs he allowed were earned. He gave up nine hits, five walks and struck out nine. Isaac Burciaga pitched the final four and 2/3 innings. Both runs he allowed were unearned. He struck out six.
Game 2
Kai Woodard went 2-for-3 and scored two runs. Mares went 2-for-3 with a run. Del Villar and Javier each drove in two runs. Javier and Mendoza each scored two runs. Jerrius Vickers picked up his first career win, pitching one and 2/3 innings. He stranded the tying run at third in the fourth inning. Daniel Cox picked up his first career save — striking out three in two innings.
Game 3
Jhan Carlos Javier went 3-for-4 with a run and a run batted in. Kai Woodard went 2-for-4 with a run and RBI. Luis Mares went 2-for-3 with two runs and a double. Emanuel Gutierrez had a two-RBI double. Orenthal Lewis hit a RBI double and scored. Ivan Del Villar had a base hit, a run and three RBIs. Luis Chapa and Allan Mendoza got a hit, scored.
Daniel Cox started and went five and 2/3 innings to pick up his second victory. Only three of the five runs he allowed were earned. Cox struck out 10 batters — marking his second consecutive start with double-digit strikeouts. Burciaga picked up his first career save — holding the Bearcats to a run on a hit, a walk and two strikeouts.
The Wildcats will visit Dillard University for a three-game series beginning Friday. The Bleu Devils took two out three against Tougaloo College.