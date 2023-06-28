Wiley College women’s basketball player Elizabeth Camacho takes great pride in her home country Guatemala. This summer she will get to represent them competing with the National Team in the FIBA Central American Women’s Basketball Championship in El Salvador in July.
“It’s always an honor to represent my country, despite the odds,” Camacho said. “I do it for the people who believe in me — my family.”
The round robin portion of the tournament will take place from July 19-23. Camacho was selected by the National Federation of Basketball of Guatemala and she will compete against Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama. She participated in a preparation camp in Puebla, Mexico, at the end of May with other Mexican Universities.
This isn’t the first time Camacho has suited up for her home country. She played in the COCABA U16 Women’s Championship in 2016 and helped her team win the title in 2019. Camacho played with Guatemala in the Centrobasket U17 Women’s Basketball Championship in 2017 — reaching the bronze medal game — and in 2019. Camacho played on the National Team Senior in the 2018 Centrobasket Women’s Championship.
She completed her sophomore season this winter and increased her production. Camacho put up 31 points and 49 rebounds last season after only notching five points and 27 rebounds as a freshman. She hopes this experience will give her a boost for her upcoming junior season.
“This is a great off-season journey,” Camacho said. “Hopefully, I’ll be able to come back a better player and achieve greater things.”