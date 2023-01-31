AUSIN — Two hot shooting teams combined for 206 points, but it was Concordia University Texas’ three-point shooting that edged East Texas Baptist University, 104-102, in American Southwest Conference play. ETBU is now 15-5 and 9-4 in the ASC.
Concordia University Texas shot 57 percent, overall making 60 percent in the first half. They also went 10-of-18 from beyond the arc (55 percent) but made just 66 percent of their free throws. ETBU kept pace shooting 66 percent and a whopping 69 percent in the first half, making nine 3-pointers for 69 percent. They also went 19-of-24 at the stripe. CTX won the rebounding battle, 32-21, and scored 33 points off of ETBU’s 20 turnovers.
Five players scored in double figures as Darry Moore, Aaron Gregg and Kevin Charles all had 20 or more points. Moore finished with 27 points and six rebounds to lead the team going 7-of-7 at the line. Gregge had 23 points, six assists and two steals, while Charles added 20 points, three blocks and four rebounds. Kurt Labeaud was 5-of-6 from the floor for 13 points, and Jayden Williams gave the team 10 points. Jaylon Johnson led CTX with 34 points, while Donovan had 29 points.
Despite shooting 69 percent in the first half, ETBU was still down 12 points at the half, 58-46. CTX shot 60 percent from the field and three-point range, going 6-of-10. ETBU had an early six-point lead, 15-9, on a Williams’ jumper at 15:52. Charles then made two free throws at 13:54 for a six-point lead, 19-13. By the 12:28 mark, Gregg added a free throw for a seven-point lead, 22-15. Labeaud made two free throws at 11:44 for a seven-point lead, 24-17, but in two minutes CTX tied the game at 24.
Gregg gave ETBU the lead again on a 3-pointer, 27-24, at 9:21, and Ryan Elzy canned a three for a six-point lead just over a minute later, 30-24. In the next four minutes, CTX went on a 16-4 run for a six-point lead, 40-34, with 4:11 left. ETBU brought the lead down to two points, 40-38, with a Charles fast break dunk at 3:33 only to see a 14-2 run by CTX in two and a half minutes for a 14-point lead, 54-40 (1:02). Gregg went 1-of-2 at the foul line with three seconds left in the half as ETBU was down 12, 58-46, at the half.
CTX pushed their lead back to 14 points, 67-53, in the first three minutes of the second half and still had that lead with 13:47 left (78-64). With 11:34 on the clock, CTX held a 13-point lead, 81-68. In three minutes, ETBU went on a 12-0 run to cut the lead to one, 81-80, on a Williams 3-pointer. CTX ran away on another run, 14-2, in three minutes for an 11-point lead, 94-83, with 4:49 remaining. Exchanging runs, ETBU went on a 12-3 run coming within two points, 97-95, on a Charles dunk at 1:49. With 1:30 left, Gregg swooshed a 3-pointer to tie the game at 98. Just 34 seconds later, two techinal fouls were called as Moore made two free throws to tie it at 100, but CTX made both of theirs for a two-point lead, 102-100. ETBU tied the game up at 102 on a Moore layup with 25 seconds left, but CTX hit a last second shot with one second to go for the win, 104-102.
ETBU will be at home for their next three games, starting next Saturday hosting LeTourneau University at 3 p.m.