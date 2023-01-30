AUSTIN — A dominant second half led by Jade Goynes’ double-double with a career-high 25 points, East Texas Baptist University finished their trip through Central Texas with another win, 78-56, over Concordia University Texas. ETBU was up by one at the half, 35-34, before outscoring, CTX, 43-22, in the second half. The Tigers are now 15-5 overall and 9-4 in the American Southwest Conference.
Goynes led all scorers with her 25 points and added her second straight double-double on the week with 11 rebounds. On Thursday, she finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in the upset win over No. 22 Mary Hardin-Baylor. Brooke Webster tied her career-high with 17 points, making three 3-pointers and going 7-of-11 from the floor. Bridget Upton finished with 12 points, hitting 6-of-9 of her shots. Mollie Dittmar added nine points and seven rebounds as Kaia Williams led with four assists. Madi Maxwell led CTX with 21 points.
ETBU’s second half shooting of 60 percent (18-of-30) led to 47 percent overall in the game. They shot only 33 percent from the arc and 63 percent on the line. CTX was held to 37 percent shooting, making just 25 percent (4-of-16) in the fourth quarter. They took 27 3-pointers as eight went in (29 percent) and was 2-of-4 from the stripe (50 percent). ETBU also dominated in rebounding, 48-26, forcing 17 turnovers.
It was a rough first quarter for ETBU, scoring just 12 points and trailing by six, 18-12, when the 10 minutes were up. Upton put ETBU up, 4-3, at 8:12 on a jumper, but then CTX tied the game at eight at the 5:03 mark. CTX then went on an 8-0 run for a 16-10 lead with 2:22 remaining. Jayla Hall cut the lead to four, 16-12, with 55 seconds left, but CTX had a jumper at 38 seconds to go up by six ending the quarter, 18-12.
CTX took their biggest lead of eight, 20-12, to start the second quarter, but ETBU scored the next five points to come within three, 20-17, on a Goynes jumper (8:43). CTX’s lead went back to eight points, 27-19, with 6:28 to go on a 3-pointer. Over the next four and half minutes, ETBU went on a 12-3 run to retake the lead, 31-30, on a Jay Levy fast break layup after a steal. The two teams gave each other jumpers, and then with 51 seconds left CTX went up 34-33 on another jumper. Goynes was fouled with 33 seconds left, making both free throws for a one-point lead at the half, 35-34.
The offense kicked in for ETBU in the third and fourth quarters, scoring 43 points. It started with a 21-point third quarter as ETBU opened on a 12-2 run for an 11-point lead, 47-36. Webster hit a 3-pointer, completing the run at 6:20 scoring eight of the 12 points. She then hit another 3-pointer at 5:03 for a 12-point lead, 50-38. CTX scored the next five points pulling to within seven, 50-43, but with 1:10 left Goynes layed in a shot off the backboard for an 11-point lead, 56-45. CTX finished the quarter with a 3-pointer, making it 56-48.
ETBU’s defense dominated the fourth quarter, holding CTX to just 25 percent shooting and eight points while scoring 22 points. Once again, ETBU started the quarter with a run, 8-0, for a 16-point lead, 64-48, as Upton gave the Tigers their largest lead to that point in the game. ETBU kept their double-digit lead the rest of the way as Dittmar put ETBU up by 20-points, 76-56, on a layup with 1:17 left to play. Hannah Matthews finished the game with a jumper as ETBU won their 15th game of the year, 78-56.
ETBU will be back at home for their next three games in Ornelas Gym starting with LeTourneau University on Feb. 4 at 1 p.m.