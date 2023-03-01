MARSHALL — Earning the automatic bid into the NCAA Division III National Tournament, East Texas Baptist University will be heading to Belton for the first and second round. The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will be the host after receiving an at-large selection.
“We are thrilled to be here. We set goals at the beginning of the year and one of those goals was to make the NCAA Tournament,” said head coach Chris Lovell.
In the Texas Pod that was selected will be ETBU and Mary Hardin-Baylor from the American Southwest Conference and Schreiner University and the University of St. Thomas Houston from the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference. ETBU was placed against St. Thomas Houston, who received an at-large bid after falling to Schreiner in the SCAC semi-final game. Host UMHB, who received an at-large bid after falling to Hardin-Simons University in the ASC semi-final game, will take on Schreiner University who won the SCAC Tournament.
Along with the release of the NCAA Tournament, the new D3hoops.com poll came out and ETBU is ranked No. 24. It is the first time they have been ranked under Lovell and the first time this season after receiving votes seven weeks this year. ETBU was last ranked at the beginning of the 2015-16 season in the preseason poll at No. 25.
ETBU earned the automatic bid into the tournament with a 72-64 win over Hardin-Simmons in the ASC Championship game. It was the second ASC Tournament Championship won by ETBU in program history, with the first coming in the 2014-15 under Bert West.
This will be the second appearance in the NCAA Division III National Tournament for ETBU as they made it in 2015. The 2014-15 team received an automatic bid and host the first two rounds at Ornelas Gym after winning the ASC Tournament over Concordia University Texas.
It will be the second time that ETBU faces St. Thomas Houston this year as they played each other in the second game of the season on Nov. 12 in Houston as the Celts won, 83-81. The two teams have only played twice as St. Thomas has won both meetings.
“This will be a challenging game as they are incredibly well coached and a very talented team. We are looking forward to the challenge,” said Lovell.
ETBU will be playing in a familiar place in Belton after claiming the ASC Tournament title there on Saturday. Game is on Friday, March 3.