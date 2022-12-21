MARSHALL — Making a great comeback after a neck-and-neck start, the East Texas Baptist University men’s basketball team defeated Hendrix College, 79-54. The Tigers now hold a 9-2 overall record headed into Christmas break.
Leading the team with 18 points was Darry Moore who also recorded six rebounds and a block. Following was Jayden Williams with 15 points shooting 5-of-8 overall and recording two steals. Kurt Labeaud led the team with five assists, followed by Ryan Elzy with four assists as well as 13 points and five rebounds. Finishing with a 52 percent overall shooting percentage, the Tigers only allowed 43 percent from the floor for the Warriors. ETBU went 9-for-9 from the line, while Hendrix was 7-for-10 and 5-for-14 beyond the arc.
The Tigers shot 64 percent overall in the first half, only allowing 10 shots by Hendrix. Hendrix was the first to put points on the board with a jump shot in the paint for a 2-0 lead. ETBU quickly tied the game at two with a layup by Kevin Charles. Both teams kept it close until ETBU began a run with a jump shot by Elzy for a 10-10 tie. The run went on to give the Tigers a six-point lead with a shot outside the paint by Moore, 16-10. Elzy brought the score to 20-16 with a fast-break turnover in the paint leading to a layup. A dunk by Moore sent the Tigers into a double-digit lead, 31-20.
Three-point jump shots by Moore and Martin McDowell put ETBU up by 19 points, 39-20. A free throw by McDowell gave ETBU the 20-point lead, which was quickly followed by a jump shot by the Warriors, 40-22. Michael Roberts brought the score to 46-22 with a layup in the paint. Hendrix returned this with a jump shot outside the arc, 46-25. With just over two minutes left, Labeaud set the largest lead of the half with a jump shot from outside the paint, 50-25. Hendrix ended the half with a layup, 50-27, for a 23-piont halftime lead.
Entering the second half with a large lead, the Tigers went 12-for-30 shooting 40 percent overall. Hendrix was once again the first to put points on the board, 50-29. This was not ignored, as a steal by Elzy was passed to Moore for a jump shot in the paint putting the lead back to 23 points, 52-29. Hendrix followed with a seven-point run, their longest of the night, ending with a layup, 52-36. ETBU was quick to react with a layup by Jaden Conner and a dunk by Moore, bringing back the 20-point lead, 56-36. After a couple of layups and a free throw from the Warriors, Williams gave a 21-point lead with a shot from outside the arc, followed by a layup and free throw, 62-41.
Hendrix lowered the lead to 16-points, 62-46, with a three-point jump shot. This was continued with two free throws to come within 14 points, 62-48. A steal by Elzy passed to Conner for a layup made it, 66-48. A shot from beyond arc by Elzy putting the lead back to 23 points, 71-48. Hendrix fought back with shots from inside the arc, 73-52, but this set ETBU on their way to earning the biggest lead of the game with a dunk by Roberts giving the Tigers a 27-point lead with less than a minute left. The final shot of the night was made by Hendrix, ending the game at 79-54.
ETBU will play again Saturday, Dec. 31, at 6 p.m. in Jackson, Miss., against Belhaven.