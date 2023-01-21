MARSHALL — A 10-6 run in the final minute and half of the game secured an American Southwest Conference victory for East Texas Baptist University, 85-81, over Hardin-Simmons University. The game was tied at 75 with 1:47 left in the game as ETBU scored 10 points in the final minute. ETBU is now 14-3 and 8-2 in the ASC and is the second sweep in the series vs. HSU in the last four years.
“We are thrilled we got the victory and I was really proud of our guys,” said head coach Chris Lovell. “Hardin-Simmons is very good and we haven’t been able to beat them twice in a season since I have been here. To beat them twice this year is a huge accomplishment for us and it keeps us steady in the standings for the conference championship.”
Darry Moore collected his fourth double-double of the season with 19 points and 10 rebounds along with two blocks and four assists. Jayden Williams and Aaron Gregg both had 17 points and Kevin Charles added 11 points. Moore (7-of-8), Williams (8-of-8), and Gregg (6-of-6) combined at the free throw line going 21-of-22. Steven Quinn led all scorers for HSU with 29 points, while Will Bartoszek had 19 points and 17 rebounds.
It was an evenly matched game as HSU shot 50 percent from the floor and 75 percent from the arc but made just 70 percent (19-of-27) from the line. ETBU finished shooting 45 percent making 50 percent of their 3-pointers and 83 percent on the free throw line. HSU won the rebound battle, 37-32, but ETBU forced 16 turnovers recording eight blocks as four came from Charles.
There were nine lead changes in the entire game with six ties. The first half saw HSU take a nine-point lead, 22-13, just 10 minutes into the game. The score was tied at nine (15:18) but HSU went on a 13-4 run for the nine-point lead. By 8:44 it was an 11-point lead, 26-15, on a layup as that was the largest HSU lead in the game. ETBU slowly came back tying the game at 32 with 3:11 left outscoring HSU, 17-6, in that time. Jaden Conner hit two free throws to tie the game at 32. HSU moved forward for a 36-34 lead at 1:01, but Williams swooshed a 3-pointer with 41 seconds left for a one-point lead, 37-36. HSU then added two free throws with 11 seconds left for a one-point halftime lead, 38-37.
HSU hit at 3-pointer to start the second half to extend their lead to four, 41-37, just 45 seconds in. Williams followed with a three to cut the lead to one, and then a Gregg steal and fast-break layup put the Tigers back on top, 42-41 (17:42). With 15:20 left in the game, HSU made one of two free throws for a one-point lead, 45-44. This would be the last lead they would have as ETBU went on an 11-5 run in two minutes for a five-point lead, 55-50. Williams connected on another 3-pointer to make the five-point lead at 13:04. HSU had the lead down to one, twice in the next two minutes, but a Charles layup at 7:44 gave ETBU a seven-point lead, 65-58.
By the 4:53 mark, ETBU made it a nine-point lead, 73-64, on a three-point play by Moore. HSU, though, had one last run, 11-2, to tie the game at 75 with just 1:47 left. ETBU missed a 3-pointer and fouled, but then HSU couldn’t find the basket either with 1:01 left as Moore came down with the rebound and was fouled. ETBU make six straight free throws as HSU had one basket in the next 40 seconds as ETBU went up, 81-77. HSU scored quickly with 10 seconds left and took a time out down two points, 81-79. Williams was fouled on the next play making both free throws with six seconds left for 83-79 advantage. HSU made a last-ditch effort with a layup to come within two with just under four seconds left. They fouled Gregg with 0.00.4 seconds left as he made both free throws for a final of 85-81.
ETBU will take on McMurry University on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Ornelas Gym.