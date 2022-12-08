MARSHALL — On a four game winning streak after five games on the road, the East Texas Baptist University men’s basketball team will be taking on Concordia University Texas and No. 24 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor this weekend in Ornelas Gym. ETBU is coming off a 2-0 weekend to Abilene with wins over McMurry University and Hardin-Simmons University.
“This weekend will be two really, really tough games and we need our Tiger fans to come out and support us,” says Head Coach Chris Lovell. “Concordia is very aggressive and plays very hard and shoot extremely well and are going to come after us. We are going to have to bring our ‘A’ game to win that. We then have to turn around and play Mary Hardin-Baylor, which is a team that almost went to the Final Four last year and have everybody back. This is a great opportunity for our guys to come in and win two more games and to continue our progression of getting better. We are looking to put together a complete game and play two complete games and not just a half of basketball. We are looking forward to being at home and in front of our fans.”
ETBU is 5-1 overall and a 2-0 American Southwest Conference. ETBU began ASC play last Thursday, Dec. 1, beating the McMurry, 79-68. In the game the Tigers shot 53percent overall, with 33 rebounds and seven steals. The team went on to play an intense game against Hardin-Simmons, taking the win 80-77 after a 19-point deficit at the half. ETBU shot 49 percent overall and was 36 percent outside the arc.
Darry Moore, Aaron Gregg and Kevin Charles have been leading the team as Moore was just named the ASC Player of the Week. He averaged 25.5 points per game, 8.0 rebounds per game, and shot 68 percent in the two games vs. McM and HS. This season, Moore has started all six games leading the team with 135 points and 41 assists. He earned a career high of 30 points against HSU with six rebounds and shot 77 percent going 13-for-17. He was a key component in helping the team to overcome a 19-point deficit. In the McMurry game, he finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Gregg has done well this season running the offense recording 95 points, 31 rebounds and leads the team with 43 assists. He is averaging 7.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 15.8 points per game scoring 15 points at McMurry and 11 vs. HSU.
Charles has gotten better every game he has played the last four games recording 58 points, 23 rebounds and leads the team with eight blocks. He scored a career-high 27 points vs. Pacific (Ore.) and then added 15 points and seven rebounds vs. McMurry finishing with 12 points and six rebounds at HSU. In the game vs. Pacific he was 12-of-15 from the field (.800) and is shooting .615 for the year.
A notable mention is freshman Martin “Tino” McDowell as he had a big impact in the HSU game coming in in the second half, recording eight points and four assists, and shooting 67 percent beyond the arc.
Facing off against Concordia Texas on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m., they bring a 3-3 overall record and are 1-0 in the ASC after defeating UMHB, 81-77, on Saturday. Adolfo Martinez was the leading scorer with 23 points vs. UMHB and also had 21 points against St. Thomas on Nov. 26. They are averaging 86.3 points per game and as teams score 88.2 against them. ETBU has won the last eight contests vs. the Tornados with scores last year, 83-78, in Austin and 92-84 in Marshall. Concordia Texas last won on Jan 2, 2016 in Marshall, 101-90, in overtime.
Taking on their first nationally ranked opponent of the year on Saturday, No. 24 UMHB is 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the ASC after the loss to Concordia Texas. Josiah Johnson leads the team at 23.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while Luke Feely averages 15.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. They hold opponents to 78.8 points per game while scoring 80.8. In the last 14 meetings since 2015, ETBU is 8-6 vs. the Crusaders splitting the series last year. ETBU upset No. 17 UMHB at home in the first meeting last year, 81-72, and then lost 94-90 in Belton.
ETBU is holding teams to 73 points per game and scoring 86.2 points shooting 54percent from the floor. They have made 46 three-pointers (40.6 percent) and average 34.8 rebounds per game.
Concordia Texas and ETBU take on each other at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night in Ornelas Gym.