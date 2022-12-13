MARSHALL — Leading from start to finish over No. 24 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, East Texas Baptist University shocked the Crusaders, 72-64, to stay perfect in the American Southwest Conference. ETBU is now 7-1 on the year and 4-0 in the ASC. It is the second time in a year that ETBU has upset nationally ranked UMHB winning last year in Marshall, 81-72, when the Cru was ranked 17th.
“This was a great win for our team and I didn’t feel we were the underdogs in this game but the hunted, and I’m really proud how the guys came out. I told them all week it was going to take our entire team, and everyone who played and was on the bench today helped us win the game on a one-day scout and a quick turn around to the minutes that were given in the game to the support on the bench and the fans. I’m proud of our team and effort,” said Head Coach Chris Lovell.
Aaron Gregg had another stellar game with 29 points and eight rebounds, going 11-of-14 from the free throw line. Darry Moore gave 14 points and six rebounds, making all six of his free throws as Jayden Williams added 11 points with three three-pointers made. Ty Prince was the leading scorer for UMHB with 17 points.
ETBU held UMHB to just 19 percent from the three-point line (4-of-21) as the Cru shot 45 percent overall. ETBU made just 38 percent from the floor and 34 percent from three (8-of-23) but had their best shooting game at the line going 20-of-27 for 74 percent. ETBU out rebounded UMHB, 36-33, and forced 16 turnovers.
After a 2-2 tie to start the game, ETBU went on a 13-4 run for a nine-point lead, 15-6, on a Gregg three-pointer. By the 12:38 mark, UMHB cut the lead to four, 15-11, and was within three, 17-14, with 11:46 to go. In the next five minutes, ETBU outscored UMHB, 10-4, to put the lead back at nine, 27-18, on a Jaden Conner three-pointer. Gregg made it a 10-point lead, 34-24, with 2:43 to go to the half. Gregg kept the lead at 10 with another three-pointer with 34 seconds left, 37-27, but UMHB made two free throws with 20 seconds left to cut the lead to eight, 37-29, at the half.
In the first three minutes of the second half, UMHB had ETBU’s lead down to two, 39-37, but in the next two minutes ETBU had a short 6-2 run for a six-point lead, 45-39, with a jumper from Moore. Gregg hit another three-pointer at the 11:30 mark extending the lead to eight, 52-44, but five minutes later UMHB tied the game at 53 on a 9-1 run. It took just 20 second for ETBU to take back the lead as Gregg found Moore for a jumper at the 7:11 mark.
The game was tied again at 57 with 5:34 left, but Moore scored the next six points as ETBU was ahead, 63-57, with 3:47 left. Two free throws from UMHB brought the lead back down to four, 63-59, as that is as close as UMHB would get in the final three and half minutes. With 2:03 left to play, ETBU built their lead back up to 10, 69-59, on a two Gregg free throws. In that time, Gregg was 4-of-4 at the line and Kevin Charles had a big layup for an eight-point lead. UMHB did come within five, 69-64, with 36 seconds left, but ETBU went 3-of-4 from the line for the 72-64 win.
ETBU will host The Redlands on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 5 p.m. in Ornelas Gym.