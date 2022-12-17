MARSHALL — Moving their win streak to seven games, the East Texas Baptist University men’s basketball team held onto the win over the University of the Redlands, 97-91. ETBU had as large as a 30-point lead in the game before the Redlands made a comeback in the second half. ETBU is now 8-1 overall.
Both Aaron Gregg and Kevin Charles recorded double-doubles for ETBU. Gregg recorded 20 points and 10 assists with six steals, while Charles recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds. Jayden Williams followed with 19 points and three steals, and Darry Moore added 20 points and six rebounds. Chozen Amadi led the Redlands with 25 points.
ETBU held the Bulldogs to just 33.3 percent shooting in the first half, while the Tigers made 68 percent in the first. ETBU finished shooting 60 percent overall, 50 percent beyond the arc, and 73 percent from the line.
ETBU started the game in the lead with three back-to-back shots by Williams to take an 8-0 lead. Charles followed with a turnover in the paint leading to a dunk, 10-0. The Bulldogs made a small run ending with a layup to come within six, 10-4. A free-throw by Gregg brought the score to 14-6, followed by a layup by Ryan Elzy to make it a 10-point lead, 16-6.
Kurt Labeaud pushed the score to 21-12 with a three-point jump shot. Redlands responded with two three-pointers of their own, bringing the Tiger lead to just three points, 21-18. A turnover jump shot by Charles gave the Tigers a 10-point lead, 30-20. Moore then made six free throws that extended the lead to 18, 42-24. Jaden Connor made a layup from a turnover to put the lead at 20 points, 44-24. The Bulldogs responded with a jump shot followed by a dunk, closing the gap to 45-32. Labeaud ended the half with a layup for a 21-point halftime lead, 62-41.
Williams started the second half with a three-pointer for a 24-point lead, 65-41. Charles and Moore continued to widen the gap with layups in the paint, and a free-throw by Moore for a 29-piont lead, 70-41. A three-pointer by Gregg gave the Tigers the largest lead of the game at 30 points, 77-47. The Redlands retaliated with a run that ended with a jump shot in the paint, 77-55. Moore brought the lead back with a shot outside the paint, 79-55. The Bulldogs weren’t done, lowering the gap to 18 points with layups and a shot from inside the arc cutting it to 18 points, 79-61. Gregg followed with another shot outside the arc to keep the lead at 20 points, 81-61.
After going nearly two minutes without any changes on the board, the Redlands found a way to come within nine, 90-81, with a layup, followed by a second chance layup to pull within seven, 90-83. The game began to get tense as the scores became closer. A dunk by Moore put the Tigers lead back to nine points, 92-83. The Bulldogs had a run to come within three points, 92-89. With just 25 seconds left in the game, Williams made two shots at the line giving the Tigers a five-point lead. Moore ended the game with a free throw as ETBU pulled off the win, 97-91.
ETBU will play again Saturday, Dec. 17, at 3 p.m. in Longview against LeTouneau University.