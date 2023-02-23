MARSHALL — Up by only one-point with 10:47 left in the game, East Texas Baptist University went on a 12-4 run to distance themselves from LeTourneau University, holding onto the American Southwest Conference Tournament first-round game, 77-65.
It is the fourth time in eight years that ETBU has won 21 games in a season, moving to 21-5. ETBU last won 21 games in the 2019-20 season when they played for the ASC Tournament Championship.
“Tonight was one of the best college environments I have coached in,” said head coach Chris Lovell. “We are thankful for our fans. I am also thankful for my young men as we are growing together as a team. We know what are goals are as we are on a mission and on a journey, and we are enjoying every second of it.”
ETBU’s defense made the difference in the game, holding LETU to just 31 first-half points and 65 points overall. The Yellowjackets average 80.4 points per game and were held to just four 3-pointers, making 26 percent. ETBU finished shooting 57 percent and shot 50 percent from beyond the arc, going 6-for-12. They scored 42 points in the paint but fell in rebounding, 29-28.
For the 18th this season with 20 or more points, Darry Moore tallied 28 points shooting 12-of-15 from the floor with six rebounds. Ryan Elzy added 10 points with three steals, as Aaron Gregg lead the team with 10 assists adding nine points and six rebounds. Kevin Charles led the team with 10 rebounds. LETU’s Deonte Jackson led all scorers with 35 points.
ETBU jumped out to an early 6-0 lead in the first three minutes, with four points from Moore and a basket by Gregg. By the 10:44 mark, ETBU had a seven-point lead, 15-8, on a Gregg layup. LETU responded with a 15-7 run in four minutes for their only lead of the game, 23-21. ETBU scored the next seven points on a 3-pointer from Gregg and two jumpers by Moore for a five-point lead, 28-23. LETU had the lead down to one, 28-27, with 2:44 left in the period, but ETBU outscored the Yellowjackets, 9-4, in the last two minutes for a six-point lead at the half, 37-31.
The turning point in the game came half way through the second half as LETU made a move for the lead. ETBU had a nine-point lead, 47-38, with 15:18 left in the game. Their lead shrunk to one-point, 50-49, in five minutes on a 11-3 run by LETU. With 10:47 left, Jackson nailed a 3-pointer to pull LETU to within one. That sparked an ETBU run, 12-4, over three minutes to take a nine-point lead, 62-53 at 7:09. Moore had six of the 12 points as both Jayden Williams and Jaden Conner connected on 3-pointers.
LETU did bring the lead back down to three, 62-59, on a 6-0 run in a minute. By the 3:05 mark, ETBU was back up by nine points, 68-59, on a 6-0 run with buckets from Moore, Charles and Gregg. Moore would then make two free throws with 1:08 left for an 11-point lead and then have a fast-break dunk with 34 seconds left moving the score to 77-63. LETU had one last basket with 26 seconds left as ETBU advanced on in the ASC Tournament.
ETBU now moves onto Belton for the semi-final game on Friday against Texas Dallas at 5 p.m.