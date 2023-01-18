MARSHALL — For the second week in a row, the East Texas Baptist University’s women’s basketball team will be at home playing in Ornelas Gym hosting No. 15 Hardin-Simmons University and McMurry University. After this week, ETBU will only have three more home games for the 2022-23 season.
ETBU is now 12-4 overall and 6-3 in the American Southwest Conference. Falling short to Texas Dallas, 71-55, the Tigers shot 35 percent overall, 27 percent outside the 3-point circle, and 68 percent on the line last Thursday. They then defeated the University of the Ozarks, 79-39, on Saturday shooting 52 percent.
Leading ETBU is Bridget Upton, Mollie Dittmar and Jade Goynes. Upton currently leads the team in points with 189 and field goals going 64-for-139. Against Texas Dallas, she recorded 12 points and then had 16 points vs. Ozarks. This season, she is averaging 11.8 points per game, shooting 46 percent overall, and 33 percent beyond the arc. In the ASC, she is leading in free throw percentage at 84 percent going 43-for-51.
Dittmar leads the team in rebounds recently getting her 100th of the season. She also is tops on the team in free throws made with 46. She led the team with eight rebounds against Texas Dallas recording 11 points and setting season high of three steals. Against the Ozarks, she recorded six rebounds and 11 points going 4-of-4 from the floor. Overall, she has 155 points this season averaging 9.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting 67 percent overall.
Goynes was the leading scorer vs. Texas Dallas with 19 points, shooting 47 percent overall, making three three-pointers. In that game, she also recorded two steals and six rebounds. For the season, she is averaging 13.9 points per game, has 17 steals, is shooting 46 percent.
The Tigers will be taking on HSU on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The two teams last faced off in Abilene this past December, where the Cowgirls won, 81-65. The Tigers last came out victorious in January of 2022, 56-51. Leading HSU is ASC player of the week Samantha Tatum. This is Tatum’s second time receiving player of the week this season. She averages 10.9 points per game, with 174 total this season. Tatum is shooting 52 percent on the floor, averaging g 36 percent beyond the arc.
On Saturday at 1 p.m., the Tigers will be taking on the McMurry University War Hawks. They last faced each other in December as ETBU came out on top, 76-51. The War Hawks last won in December of 2016, 63-51. Leading McMurry is Emily Holland as she is ranked first in the ASC for scoring, with 258 points this season averaging 17.2 points per game. Holland also leads the team in three-pointers (37-96) and free throws (67-84) leading the ASC in three-pointers per game.
Men’s Basketball
After finishing their first round of American Southwest Conference play at 7-2, East Texas Baptist University starts the second half of play hosting Hardin-Simmons University and McMurry University at home this week. This will be the second week in a row at home after a long West Texas road trip two weeks ago.
ETBU is 13-3 overall record second in the ASC at 7-2 as they receive votes in D3hoops.com National Poll. Falling short to Texas Dallas last Thursday, 75-69, ETBU shot 43 percent overall, 26 percent for threes and 58 percent on the line. They followed that game with a big win on Saturday, 87-62, over the University of the Ozarks.
Leading the team has been Kevin Charles, Darry Moore, Jayden Williams and Aaron Gregg. Charles leads the team in blocked shots (20) and rebounds (103). Against the Comets, Charles had eight rebounds and two blocked shots, recording 14 points. He then added 12 points, five rebounds and three assists vs. the Ozarks. Overall, he is averaging 14.2 points per game.
Moore, who has been named the ASC player of the week twice, leads the team with 309 points and 127 field goals made, shooting 64 percent overall. Last week, he had 20 points against Ozarks and surpassed 300 points on the year. He averages 19.3 points per game, has 102 season rebounds, and is shooting 64 percent overall.
Williams has made 33 3-pointers this season, shooting 38 percent beyond the arc. He set a team season high against Ozarks with seven 3-pointers made, shooting 64 percent from the three-ring recording 23 points.
Gregg scored a combined 36 points last weekend with 20 against Texas Dallas making three three-pointers. He then added 16 points and seven assists in the win over the Ozarks. For the season, he leads the team with 87 assists and is tied with Moore at 19.3 points per game. In the ASC, he is first in assists per game at 5.8, sixth in scoring, and 10th in field goal percentage (.480).
ETBU will face Hardin-Simmons on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The Cowboys hold a 10-5 overall record and are 5-3 in the ASC. The two teams last played in December, where the Tigers came out victorious, 80-77, in Abilene. HSU last won in January of 2022, 75-84. The Cowboys are led by Steven Quinn with 319 points, averaging 21.2 per game and in assists (49), field goals (114-220) and free throws (76-83). He is ranked second in the ASC for scoring and first for free throw percentage.
McMurry will be in Ornelas Gym on Saturday at 3 p.m. ETBU won the last meeting, 79-68, in December on their Abilene trip. McMurry last defeated the Tigers in December of 2021, 82-74. Leading the War Hawks is CJ LeBlanc with 299 points averaging 19.9 per game and in three pointers (47-148) and steals (33). LeBlanc is third in the ASC in scoring, first in field goals per game and second in steals.