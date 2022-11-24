College Basketball: ETBU women cruise to win over Austin College

SHERMAN — Making it four straight wins, East Texas Baptist University cruised to a 75-46 win over Austin College. ETBU is now 4-1 on the year.
Jade Goynes led the way with 15 points and six rebounds, while Brooke Webster added 10 points and six rebounds. ETBU shot 46.7 percent from the floor, 50 percent from the arc, and 75 percent from the line.
They held Austin College to 34 percent shooting and 40 percent from the three-point line. ETBU also had 38 rebounds to AC’s 32.
AC took a quick one-point lead, 5-4, just two minutes into the first quarter. Michaela James hit two free throws as ETBU took back the lead, 6-5. AC didn’t go away easily, as the game was tied at 10 with 4:27 left. Jayla Hall put ETBU back in front, 12-10, on a layup that started a 7-0 run to end the quarter.
Goynes completed a three-point play making it 15-10, and then Hannah Matthews had a layup with 2:36 left for the seven-point lead. Neither team could score in the final two minutes as ETBU was up by seven at the end of the first.
ETBU allowed just nine points in the second quarter, taking a 15-point lead at the half. By the 6:26 mark, they had a 13-point lead on a Goynes layup. Jamara Levy made it a 16-point lead with 3:44 left on another layup and then Goynes finished off the half with a shot for the 15-point halftime lead.
The lead was cut to 11 points, 36-25, in under two minutes, but by 5:27 ETBU had an 18-point lead on a Goynes bucket, again. She then hit two free throws with 3:20 left in the third quarter for a 20-point lead, 48-28. Mollie Dittmar then banked in a layup with 36 seconds left for a 21-point lead to end the quarter, 53-32.
With 22 points in the fourth quarter, ETBU ran away with the game. Hall made a free throw with 6:05 left making it 62-36 and a 26-point lead. AC cut the lead to 18 points, 62-44, on an 8-0 run but ETBU finished the final four minutes on a 13-2 run for a 29-point win. In that run, Matthews gave ETBU their first 30-point lead, 74-44, on a layup and then Alexis Purcell had a free throw with 19 seconds left for a 31-point lead, 75-44. AC hit a bucket with one second left to make the final, 75-46.
ETBU will be back in action on Dec. 1 in Abilene facing McMurry University.