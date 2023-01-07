BROWNWOOD — Five players scored in double figures as East Texas Baptist University ran away with a 92-56 victory over Howard Payne University in American Southwest Conference play. ETBU is now 11-2 on the year and 5-1 in the ASC.
“Anytime you can get a road win in the conference you are going to feel good especially with the way our offense showed up,” said Head Coach Blake Arbogast. “I think we dominated the paint which was a big key and all that started on the defensive end. Our girls stepped up to the challenge after being on the road for a couple days now. We are pleased with everyone.”
Jayla Hall, Jade Goynes, Brooke Webster, Mollie Dittmar and Hannah Matthews all scored in double figures. Hall led with 13 points going 5-of-7 from the floor adding five rebounds. Goynes came away with 12 points and five rebounds, followed by Webster’s 11 points. Dittmar and Matthews both had 10 points, and Matthews grabbed five rebounds. Bria Neal had 20 points for HPU.
ETBU’s defense came through again holding HPU to just 31 percent shooting with an 11 percent fourth quarter. The Yellowjackets were held to 16 percent from the three-point line (4-of-25) and was 81 percent at the line. ETBU shot 54 percent overall, 42 percent from the arc (9-of-21) and 90 percent from the line. They also out rebounded HPU, 41-31, forcing 17 turnovers.
The closest quarter came in the first as ETBU held a 25-14 advantage but started the game off on a 9-0 run. Webster started with a 3-pointer, followed by three straight layups from Dittmar. HPU came within six, 13-7, at the 5:13 mark, but almost two minutes later Bridget Upton converted a three-point play for a 14-point lead, 21-7. ETBU scored four more points in the half for the 11-point lead at the end of the quarter, 25-14.
HPU cut the lead to 11, 27-16, just a minute and half into the second quarter. ETBU responded over the next four minutes with a 15-4 run for a 22-piont lead once again ending on an Upton three-point play, 42-20. With 1:13 left to play, HPU was within 14 points with a 10-2 run, 44-30, but ETBU scored the final six points for a 20-point halftime lead, 50-30.
ETBU started the third quarter on a 9-1 run for a 28-point lead as Goynes made two free throws. With 4:02 left, Dittmar banked in a layup for the first 30-plus point lead at 31, 67-36. Chloe Rogers followed with a 3-pointer for a 34-point lead, 70-36, at the 3:07 mark as ETBU finished the quarter with a 29-point lead, 72-43.
Hall put the lead back at 31 points, 78-47, at the 8:28 mark in the fourth quarter. Rogers once again made it a 34-point lead, 88-54, on a 3-pointer at 4:55. Hall then converted a three-point play 40 seconds later for a 36-point lead, 91-55. With 2:16 left to play, Tiffany Bickford made a free throw for the largest lead of the game at 37, 92-55, and final point of the game for ETBU as they cruised to the win over HPU.
ETBU will travel to Alpine on Saturday to face Sul Ross State at 1 p.m.