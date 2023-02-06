MARSHALL — It took another defensive fourth quarter for East Texas Baptist University as they pulled out the 61-47 win over LeTourneau University in American Southwest Conference women’s basketball action. ETBU is now 16-5 on the year and 10-4 in ASC play.
“We were back and home and had a good atmosphere which was nice,” said Head Coach Blake Arbogast. “We started off slower than I would have liked, but I am proud of how the girls responded.”
Jade Goynes led ETBU with 16 points and six rebounds, going 10-of-1 from the foul line. Mollie Dittmar added eight points with six rebounds. LETU’s Ty Moon had 14 points to lead them. ETBU didn’t have the best day shooting, making just 38 percent from the floor, 23 percent from the arc (3-of-13) and 61 percent on the line (22-of-36). LETU shot just 33 percent, making all four of their 3-pointers in the first quarter shooting 26 percent and then going 11-of-16 from the stripe (68 percent). ETBU also won the rebounding battle, 39-32.
ETBU was trailing after the first quarter, 20-12, as LETU hit four 3-pointers and made 58 percent of their shots. LETU led the entire quarter as the eight-point lead was their largest. ETBU bounced back with 21 points in the second quarter, holding LETU to just six points. LETU was up, 24-18, at 7:08, when ETBU went on a 7-0 run for a one-point lead, 25-24, on a Dittmar layup. After LETU followed with a bucket to retake the lead by one, ETBU ended the final three minutes of the quarter on an 8-0 run as Bridget Upton made two free throws at 1:09 and ETBU ended the half up by seven, 33-26.
Neither team could find their offense in the third quarter as LETU outscored ETBU, 11-9. LETU tied the game at 33 at 8:42 as there were two more ties after that. The final tie was at 3:25, 36-36, as ETBU had a 6-1 run to end the quarter for a five-point lead, 42-37, when Brooke Webster made a fast-break layup.
ETBU dominated the fourth quarter, 19-10, taking an eight-point lead, 47-39, on an Upton free throw at 6:27. With 4:20 to go, LETU cut the lead to three, 49-46, but ETBU responded with an 8-0 run and an 11-point lead, 57-46 at 1:39. Goynes hit two free throws for the 11-point lead and was 6-of-6 at the line in the final four minutes as ETBU sealed the 14-point win, 61-47.
ETBU will host Sul Ross State University on Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m. in Ornelas Gym.