MARSHALL — Going into the fourth quarter down by five points, the East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball team went on an 11-point run to earn the win over Sul Ross State University, 59-49. The Tigers are now 17-5 overall and 11-4 in the American Southwest Conference tied for second place.
“I am proud of all of our team,” said head coach Blake Arbogast. “It was a complete win in every aspect. We got down and battled back, got down and battled back, and we stayed the course and a lot of people came in and got great minutes.”
Leading ETBU with 15 points was Mollie Dittmar, along with grabbing four rebounds. Jade Goynes followed with 14 points, eight rebounds, and three assists. Michaela James lead the team with nine rebounds. Brianna Martin had 11 points for SRSU.
SRSU was held to 30 percent shooting and just 12 percent beyond the arc (3-of-26) and going 10-of-14 on the line. ETBU shot 36 percent from the floor, with only four threes, and made just 68 percent from the line. ETBU won the rebounds battle, 43-40.
It was a close first quarter, with the score four ties and two lead changes. The Lobos were the first to put points on the board, with Kaia Williams tying the score at two (9:24). The score was then tied at seven with 7:30 left on a layup by Goynes. ETBU gained their first lead of the game, 9-7, with a second chance layup by Bridget Upton at 5:59. SRSU tied the game at nine with four minutes left. The Tigers returned with a four-point lead with a free-throw by James and a three by Dittmar making it, 13-9. The Lobos tied the game at 13 with 1:44 left in the quarter before taking the lead, 19-13, to end the quarter.
ETBU came into the second quarter with a strong defense allowing only two shots by the Lobos. The Tigers started the quarter lessening the Lobo lead with a three by Brooke Webster, 19-16. James tied the game at 19 with a three-point jump shot at 7:26. Dittmar had a jumper at 5:41, giving the Tigers a two-point lead, 21-19. SRSU tied the game at 21 with 5:27 left, but shots by Kenidi White and Dittmar gave the Tigers the lead with 4:18 left, 25-21. The half ended with a layup by Hannah Matthews giving the Tigers a six-point lead, 29-23.
The third quarter mirrored the first with Sul Ross recording 20 points and allowing just nine by the Tigers. The Lobos entered the third closing the Tiger lead with a layup in the first 30 seconds, 29-25. Goynes swiftly followed with two free-throws, 31-25. SRSU tied the game at 31 with 7:58 left. Continuing their streak, SRSU put ETBU into a seven-point deficit by 6:46, 38-31. The Tigers brought a layup by White, lessening the deficit to five at 6:13. After four minutes without any Tiger buckets, Dittmar lowered the Lobos lead to six with 2:09 left, 41-35. With just seven seconds left in the quarter, shooting from the line, Goynes grabbed her own rebound drawing another foul and making both free throws to come within five, 43-38.
The final quarter was the best for the Tigers, allowing just six SRSU points and scoring 21. The fourth began with Upton drawing a foul, lowering the Lobo lead to three, 43-40. Dittmar had a layup with 8:50 left, leaving the Tigers with just a one-point deficit, 43-42. ETBU took the lead at 7:49 with a crafty Euro step and one by Goynes, 45-43. ETBU raised their lead to seven with shots by Upton, Dittmar, and Alexis Purcell, 50-43. The Lobos lowered the Tiger lead at 4:16 with two shots on the line to five poitns, 50-45. Dittmar brought the score to a nine-point lead, 54-45, with a second chance layup at 2:46. White gave ETBU a double-digit lead with 39 seconds left, 58-47. SRSU drew a foul, lowering the Tiger lead to nine, but a foul on White gave the Tigers a 10-point victory, 59-49.
ETBU will play again this Saturday at 1 p.m. against Howard Payne in their final home game of the year as it will be Senior Day.