MARSHALL — It came down to the fourth quarter as East Texas Baptist University ran out of steam as No. 15 Hardin-Simmons University scored 24 points to come from behind defeating the Tigers, 67-56. HSU had a one-point lead after the third quarter, 43-42, before outscoring ETBU, 24-14, in the fourth quarter. ETBU is now 12-5 overall and 6-4 in the American Southwest Conference.
Kaia Williams and Bridget Upton both had 12 points to lead ETBU. Jade Goynes added 10 points and eight rebounds, while Brooke Webster had 10 points. HSU had three players in double figures as Paris Kiser scored 15 points.
It came down to the free throw line in the end as HSU was 23-of-32 (71 percent) while ETBU shot 78 percent (11-of-14). HSU finished shooting 44 percent from the floor and was held to 25 percent (4-of-16) from the arc. ETBU shot only 35 percent making just five 3-pointers (31 percent). HSU out rebounded ETBU, 35-30, and both teams had 16 turnovers.
Pushing HSU in the first half, ETBU held the Cowgirls to just 30 percent shooting and led at the half, 27-25, on a layup by Kenidi White with nine seconds left to play. The first five minutes of the game the score went back and forth with two lead changes and neither team hitting a shot from the floor for almost two minutes. Upton put ETBU up, 4-3, at the 4:52 mark, sparking a 11-4 run over two and half minutes for a five-point lead, 13-8 (2:20). Upton hit a 3-pointer to finish off the run for the big lead. That was the final basket made in the first quarter by ETBU as HSU only made a free throw and layup to pull within two, 13-11, going to the second quarter.
ETBU went on a 6-2 run to start the second quarter for a 20-13 lead as Goynes completed a three-point play at 7:16. Upton hit another 3-pointer with 6:30 to go as ETBU went up by eight points, 23-15. HSU ended the final six minutes on a 10-4 run as they trailed by two at the half, 27-25.
The third quarter started with ETBU momentum and a 10-5 run for a seven-point lead, 37-30. Williams had six of the 10 points hitting a 3-pointer at 5:56 for the seven-point lead. White kept the lead at five points, 38-33, at the 4:27 mark, but HSU finished on a 10-4 run the final four minutes of the quarter to take a one-point lead, 43-42, going into the fourth.
HSU overtook ETBU in the fourth with a strong defensive effort, holding the Tigers to just 28 percent shooting and only one 3-pointer made. ETBU didn’t make a shot from the floor until the 3:14 mark on Williams layup. Prior to that, HSU moved their lead to 10 points, 55-45, on a 12-3 run in seven minutes of play. HSU made it a 12-point lead, 61-49, at 1:43, but ETBU cut it down to five points, 61-56, on a 7-0 run in 49 seconds with 56 seconds left to play. That was as close as ETBU would come as HSU went 6-of-8 in that time at the line to take the win, 67-56.
This was the fifth game this season played against a ranked opponent for ETBU as they are 2-3 in those games with wins over then No. 10 UMHB and No. 18 UC Santa Cruz.
ETBU will host McMurry University on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Ornelas Gym.