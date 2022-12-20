LONGVIEW — Two strong defensive quarters led to the East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball team defeating LeTourneau University, 75-51 on the road in Longview. This puts ETBU at 8-2 overall and 4-1 in the American Southwest Conference.
Leading the team was Bridget Upton recording 24 points, five rebounds and two assists. Upton shot 80 percent overall going 4-for-4 beyond the arc and was just shy of her career of 26 points set on Nov. 18 at Rhodes College. Following her was Jamara Levy with five steals and recorded 11 points. Dittmar recorded eight rebounds and had two steals. Kaia Williams completed the game with four assists, followed by Alexis Purcell with three assists.
ETBU shot 46 percent overall, 55 percent outside the arc, and 76 percent on the line. The Tigers only allowed LETU To shoot just 32 percent overall and 24 percent outside the arc.
ETBU was the first to put points on the board with a free throw by Dittmar, followed by Upton with a jumper to make it, 3-0. The Yellowjackets came right back making their first shot of the game, 3-2. A three-pointer and free throw by Dittmar put the Tigers with a four-point lead just three minutes into the game. Levy brought the score to 9-4 with a shot from outside the arc on an assist from Hannah Matthews. Matthews, Upton, and Levy all took shots on the line, bringing the score to, 14-9. LETU quickly tied the game at 14 with a three-pointer. Williams regained the Tiger lead with on a three-pointer from a Dittmar pass, 17-14. LETU took the lead with just over a minute left in the quarter, 18-17, but the Tigers did not let it last long, with a shot by Purcell for a two-point lead, 20-18, to end the quarter.
The Tigers had a great second quarter, defensively, allowing only eight. Upton started the second with a three-pointer only seven seconds in, 23-18. Another shot by Upton gave ETBU a seven-point lead, 27-20. Free throws by Michaela James brought the score to, 29-22. Upton was on fire, getting her second and third three-pointers of the afternoon making it, 35-26. A layup by Levy gave ETBU a double digit lead, 37-26, and then a layup by James and another three-pointer by Upton ended the half, 42-26.
Brooke Webster started the second half putting ETBU on the board in just 15 seconds, 45-26. LETU returned with two free throws, 45-28. James brought a three-pointer that gave the Tigers a 20-point lead, 48-28. Upton followed with a layup, 50-28. Layups by Levy and Dittmar, followed by a free throw by Kenidi White, gave ETBU a 23-point lead, 55-32. White followed with a shot beyond the arc that brought the score to 58-35. The quarter ended with an 18-point lead 60-42, with a free throw by the Yellowjackets.
Both teams entered the last quarter with great defense, but ETBU only allowed nine points. After three minutes with no change in the score, White was the first to put points on the board, 63-42. Free throws by Webster made it, 65-42. LETU returned with a jumper in the paint, 65-44. The Tigers quickly responded with a layup by Webster from Levy, 67-44. With less than five minutes left in the game, a layup by Levy gave ETBU a 22-point lead, 69-47. Sarah Cowan and Jayla Hall both had layups, bringing the score to 73-48. The game ended with a three-pointer by the Yellowjackets as ETBU won their eighth game of the year, 75-51.
ETBU will play again Thursday, Dec.29th at 3 p.m. in Benton against No. 19 UC Santa Cruz.
Second half woes do in ETBU men
Traveling 30 minutes west to LeTourneau University for another American Southwest Conference game, the East Texas Baptist University men’s basketball team put up a good fight but ultimately fell short, 70-65, ending their seven-game win streak.
The Tigers shot 35 percent overall, 18 percent form the arc (3-of-16) and 70 percent on the line. They held LETU to 33 percent outside the arc, but the Yellowjackets made 55 percent from the floor.
Leading the Tigers was Aaron Gregg with 24 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Kevin Charles led the team with a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds. Moore finished with 10 points and three rebounds.
Both teams kept the score close in the first half with 10 ties. LETU first put points on the board with a layup for the 2-0 lead. ETBU was quick to react with a layup by Charles, tying the game at two. Ryan Elzy gave the Tigers their first lead of the game with a jumper, 6-4. Gregg tied the game at eight with a layup and again at 11 with a shot outside the arc. Moore then put the Tigers up again, 13-11, with a layup from an assist by Jaden Conner.
The Yellowjackets took a short lead with a three-pointer, but Moore once again put ETBU back in front with a jumper, 15-14. Charles had a layup from Gregg that tied the game at 19, before Charles made the score 21-19 with a jump shot inside the arc. LETU went up by two, 23-21, with a layup and a hook shot. Moore once again tied the score at 23 with a jumper from Charles. The half ended with a three-pointer by Jayden Williams, 29-29, for a tie at the half.
The Yellowjackets were the first to put points on the board in the second half with a run that put them up by 11, 40-29. A free throw by Charles and a dunk by Moore from Williams brought cut the lead to eight, 40-32. ETBU further closed the gap with shots on the line by Conner to six points, 40-34. LETU had another big run, giving them a 14 point lead, 48-34. Free throws by Gregg put ETBU back to within 12, 48-36. Charles followed with two more shots on the line, 50-38.
A steal by Gregg was passed to Moore for the dunk to pull within nine, 50-41. LETU followed with free throws and a dunk to keep the lead in double digits, 54-41. A layup and shots on the line by Gregg lowered the Yellowjacket’s lead to eight points, 60-52. Ryan Elzy had a layup kept the LETU lead at eight, 62-54. A free throw followed by a layup by Charles had the lead down to seven, 64-57. Gregg followed with a layup as ETBU was now within five, 64-59. LETU followed with a dunk, but an ETBU free throw by Charles cut the lead to six, 66-60.
With just under a minute left in the game, Gregg made a free throw, tightening the game to only a three-point deficit, 66-63. LETU followed with two free throws, which were returned with a layup by Charles making it 68-65. The game ended in the Yellowjacket’s favor, 70-65.