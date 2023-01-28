BELTON — Outscoring No. 22 Mary Hardin-Baylor, 20-10, in the fourth quarter led to an upset American Southwest Conference win for East Texas Baptist University, 67-61, in women’s basketball. Three players had double-doubles as ETBU won their third game against a nationally-ranked opponent this year. ETBU is now 14-5 and 8-4 in the ASC.
“I am proud of the whole team,” says Head Coach Blake Arbogast. “We have handled some adversity this year and we knew coming on the road was going to be a tough test for us especially here. Overall, I am just super proud these young ladies across the board.”
For the first time in program history in the NCAA Division III era, three players had double-doubles in the game in Jade Goynes, Bridget Upton and Mollie Dittmar. Goynes recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds going 6-for-7 at the free throw line. Upton followed with 15 points and 12 rebounds with three assists. Dittmar then added 11 points and 13 rebounds, making a 3-pointer and shooting 5-of-9 from the floor. Kenidi finished with nine points, too. Arieona Rosborough had 12 points for UMHB.
Both teams didn’t shoot well from the floor, each making 37 percent. UMHB was held to just 25 percent (7-of-28) from the arc, while ETBU made six 3-pointers for 42 percent. ETBU then went 11-of-13 from the line (84 percent) while UMHB was 4-of-8 for 50 percent. ETBU dominated in rebounding, 55-31, and forced nine turnovers.
At the end of the first quarter, both teams were tied at 13. Brooke Webster had a jumper with 59 seconds left for a 13-11 lead, but UMHB tied it at 13 with 30 seconds left. UMHB made their move in the second quarter, outscoring ETBU, 24-17, for a 37-30 halftime lead. The Cru had an 11-point lead, 29-18, at 5:37 and made it a 12-point lead, 35-23, on a 3-pointer with 3:59 left. The lead was moved to 13 points, 37-24, on another UMHB jumper with 2:38 before half. ETBU made a 6-0 run in the final two minutes to come within seven, 37-30, at the half. Goynes had a jumper with 17 seconds left to cut it to the seven-point lead.
ETBU outscored UMHB, 17-14, in the third quarter to come within four points, 51-47. Opening the quarter on a 13-2 run, ETBU took a four-point lead, 43-39, with 6:33 to go on an Upton 3-pointer. Webster, Dittmar and Upton all had 3-pointers in the run. Michaela James made two free throws at the 3:06 mark for a five-point lead, 47-42. Those were the final points scored in the quarter for ETBU as UMHB went on a 9-0 run in three minutes for the four-point lead headed to the fourth quarter, 51-47.
It was ETBU’s stiff defense that took over the fourth quarter, holding UMHB to just 21 percent shooting and one 3-pointer made for only 10 points. ETBU answered making 47 percent from the floor and went 6-of-7 from the free throw line. It took over two minutes for either team to make a shot as ETBU’s Webster had a layup to cut the lead to two, 51-49, at 7:41. That started a 8-0 run in two and a half minutes for a four-point lead, 55-51, on a Kaia Williams jumper. ETBU never lost the lead after that.
UMHB cut the lead to one, 55-54, and 57-56 with 3:49 to go, but Dittmar nailed a jumper at 2:06 for a three-point lead, 59-56. The Cru made it interesting with a jumper at 1:43 to come within one, 59-58. Goynes converted a three-point play 20 seconds later, moving the lead to four, 62-48, as she then went 3-of-4 at the free throw line in the next 30 seconds for a seven-point lead, 65-58, with 23 seconds left. UMHB hit a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left, but veteran White hit both free throws with 15 seconds left for the six-point win, 67-61.
ETBU heads to Austin on Saturday to face Concordia University Texas at 1 p.m.